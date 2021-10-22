checkAd

Autoliv Recoups Losses as Traders Bet Q3 Is as Bad as It Gets

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Autoliv recouped losses after missing earnings estimates as traders bet that the third quarter would be the trough for the company.Autoliv Q3 was worse than expected as organic sales dropped and margins sufferedThe company also cut its …

  • (PLX AI) – Autoliv recouped losses after missing earnings estimates as traders bet that the third quarter would be the trough for the company.
  • Autoliv Q3 was worse than expected as organic sales dropped and margins suffered
  • The company also cut its adjusted EBIT forecast to around 8% from 9-9.5% for the full year
  • The guidance cut means a 7% cut to consensus adj. EBIT, SEB said
  • However, Autoliv now sees better performance relative to the market and also said it sees some indications of a moderate improvement in semiconductor availability in Asia and North America
  • If this is correct, then Q3 is likely as bad as it gets, SEB said


