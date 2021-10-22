Autoliv Recoups Losses as Traders Bet Q3 Is as Bad as It Gets
- (PLX AI) – Autoliv recouped losses after missing earnings estimates as traders bet that the third quarter would be the trough for the company.
- Autoliv Q3 was worse than expected as organic sales dropped and margins suffered
- The company also cut its adjusted EBIT forecast to around 8% from 9-9.5% for the full year
- The guidance cut means a 7% cut to consensus adj. EBIT, SEB said
- However, Autoliv now sees better performance relative to the market and also said it sees some indications of a moderate improvement in semiconductor availability in Asia and North America
- If this is correct, then Q3 is likely as bad as it gets, SEB said
