checkAd

Novamind Unveils Stealth Mode Investment in Alto Neuroscience

Autor: Accesswire
22.10.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to unveil Alto Neuroscience ("Alto"), a …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to unveil Alto Neuroscience ("Alto"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, as its previously announced stealth mode investment. In June 2021, Novamind made a US$1,000,000 strategic investment in Alto's Series A financing led by Apeiron Investment Group.

Alto is redefining psychiatry by developing personalized and highly effective medicines to help patients get better faster. Its artificial intelligence-enabled platform measures biomarkers including electroencephalography (EEG) and wearable data, behavioural patterns, genetics and other real-world data, to match patients with the treatment they are most likely to respond to. Alto's pipeline includes 11 clinical-stage drug candidates being developed across psychiatric conditions, with mechanisms targeting three key mental health domains: cognition, emotion and sleep.

"Alto's model for precision psychiatry has enormous potential to help remove the trial-and-error process associated with the diagnosis and treatment of mental health conditions," said Dr. Reid Robison, Chief Medical Officer at Novamind. "For too long psychiatry has not sufficiently accounted for the unique biological differences between individuals which can significantly impact how they respond to medications."

Alto's platform evolved out of more than a decade of clinical neuroscience research led by Dr. Amit Etkin's lab at Stanford University. The body of work has since been validated by numerous publications in high-impact, peer-reviewed academic journals. In recognition, Dr. Etkin was awarded the prestigious Director's Pioneer Award-the first to be awarded in clinical psychiatry-by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Dr. Amit Etkin, founder and CEO at Alto commented: "The work we are doing at Alto has the potential to transform the field of psychiatric medicine, to move beyond treatment approaches that leave patients cycling through medications. We believe identifying people most likely to respond to drugs we are developing, based on their biology, will get patients to the right treatment faster and result in substantially better outcomes. We are grateful to Novamind, and all of our investors, for their support of this important mission."

Alto recently announced their emergence from operating in stealth, learn more about Alto by visiting www.altoneuroscience.com.

About Novamind
Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Contact Information
Novamind
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications
Email: media@novamind.ca

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
Email: bill@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669191/Novamind-Unveils-Stealth-Mode-Invest ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novamind Unveils Stealth Mode Investment in Alto Neuroscience TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to unveil Alto Neuroscience ("Alto"), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Signs MOU with Indian Institute of Chemical Technology for Product ...
Empower Clinics Announces Acquisition of Four Operational Ontario Clinics
Sidus Space Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
Nexa Reports Third Quarter Exploration Results
Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results
Tego Cyber Announces Acceleration of Sales and Marketing Initiatives Following Recent Commercial ...
Murchison Closes Fully-Subscribed Private Placement, and Announces Strategic Investment by Michael ...
Perk Labs Selects Solana and Provides Update on Cryptoreward Development
Charah Solutions Awarded Multiple Contracts by Long-Term Southeastern Utility Partner for ...
Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge Awards "Top Dog" Title and Impressive Prize Package to ...
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...