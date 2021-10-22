IDW Celebrates Locke & Key Season 2 Premiere on Netflix; Company also Makes Significant Progress with Robust Publishing Line-Up, Expands Distribution Agreement with Penguin Random House Publisher Services and Bolsters Editorial Team

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, celebrates the premiere of Locke & Key Season 2 on October 22 and is providing an update on upcoming …

NEWARK, NJ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / IDW Media Holdings , Inc., (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, celebrates the premiere of Locke & Key Season 2 on October 22 and is providing an update on upcoming launches in its publishing line-up, as well as key strategic initiatives to support enhanced original content creation and distribution.

Locke & Key, the smash hit series based on the IDW graphic novels written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez, premieres its second season October 22nd on Netflix. The trailer is here.

The premiere is supported by Locke & Key graphic novels available in the IDW Publishing store and through the IDW Publishing Digital Comic Experience, available on Google Play and the App Store. Locke & Key/The Sandman Universe #2, the final volume of the Sandman crossover, has been released and is winning acclaim from both fans and critics. Furthermore, Locke & Key: The Golden Age collection is anticipated to launch next spring from IDW Publishing.

"The Locke & Key franchise is an outstanding example of one of the ways in which we help build diverse audiences through the dynamic interplay of television and print," said Ezra Rosensaft, IDW's CEO. "We'll continue to do more in the months and years ahead as we develop amazing, original content in partnership with some of the great storytellers of our time."

IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , The Last Ronin Series Surpasses 600,000 Copies Sold

IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Last Ronin series continues to set sales records for the Company and has now surpassed more than 600,000 copies sold. The Last Ronin #1 is in its fourth printing, #2 is in its third printing, and The Last Ronin #4 is being well received in the market. TMNT: The Last Ronin Design Archive#1 with behind-the-scenes artwork and design notes from The Last Ronin #2 & #3 will be available early next month in time for the gift giving season.

IDW Expands Worldwide Sales and Distribution Agreement With Penguin Random House Publisher Services

IDW and Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS), a division of Penguin Random House, recently announced an expanded worldwide sales and distribution agreement to cover Direct Market comic shops. The new agreement builds upon the company's current partnership under which PRHPS sells and distributes IDW's trade-book frontlist and backlist to bookstores. The new agreement takes effect on June 1 of 2022.