Twin Vee's Newest GFX Models will be on Display at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show October 27-31

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced that it will unveil its newest and largest Go Fish X (GFX) model at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, which runs from October 27th to 31st. "My team and I are thrilled to finally be able to debut the all-new 340 GFX at the Fort Lauderdale show. The 340 GFX is Twin Vee's largest and most robust GFX model to date and we spent a considerable amount of time designing, developing, and testing our latest boat," stated Preston Yarborough, Vice President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. and the Head of Product Development for the Company. "This will also be the first time we showcase our all-new 340 GFX. Our popular 240 CC GFX and 280 GFX models will be sitting side by side next to our 340 GFX at the convention center for customers, fans, dealers, other boat builders, and attendees to see how far Twin Vee has come in terms of product development and quality."

Foto: Accesswire

Twin Vee's 340 GFX Team

According to Yarborough, Twin Vee evolved a lot over the years, and the Company has made a significant shift in how its boats are designed and built. "Six years ago, I was building solid but pretty basic utilitarian boats. Now we are manufacturing what I consider to be the future of offshore boating. From the day that Joseph purchased Twin Vee, the two of us have been in lockstep with the design, development and evolution of Twin Vee's future products. Visconti has supported my vision of designing an entire line of modern powercats that would be efficiently built with the best quality materials and the latest technology while still being affordable for our customers. We work hard and long hours to produce what could be considered by true offshore boaters to be the best riding boats on the water today." Yarborough looks forward to what's next for the Company's model line. "Our new GFX line of powercats is intended to be just the beginning. We continue to work on creating new models year after year. We have a 400 GFX working its way through R&D. We recently started on a new 260 GFX as well."