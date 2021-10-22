Vicinity Motor Corp. To Attend CALACT 2021 Autumn Conference & Expo

All California State Transit Agencies Attending are Authorized to Purchase Vicinity Buses through Distribution Partner ABC CompaniesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity Motor" or the "Company"), a leading North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, will attend and showcase its vehicles at the CALACT 2021 Autumn Conference & Expo taking place October 26-29 in Monterey, California at the Monterey Plaza Hotel.

The California Association for Coordinated Transportation ("CALACT") is the largest state transit association in the United States, representing California small, rural and specialized transportation providers statewide. CALACT has over 300 members and is dedicated to promoting professional excellence, stimulating ideas and advocating for effective community transportation. The CALACT Autumn Conference and Expo brings together transit agencies from throughout California to collaborate and share best practices and innovations that emphasize cooperative learning and problem solving.

In 2021, the MBTA authorized an award on behalf CALACT consortium members to select Vicinity buses in a statewide purchasing contract that gives State transit agencies authority to purchase "Buy America" compliant buses directly from the Company's diverse product portfolio through its distribution partner, ABC Companies.

"The conference brings together CALACT members from across California and we are looking forward to showcasing our flagship vehicles for them," said William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. "We are working diligently to introduce our products to the nation-leading California market in conjunction with our valued distribution partner, ABC Companies. This event affords attendees the opportunity to see our products firsthand and allows us to demonstrate Vicinity as the OEM supplier of choice for transportation providers' fleets state-wide."

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) is a leading North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a continent-wide dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity™ buses, the VMC 1200 electric truck and a VMC Optimal-EV shuttle bus. In addition, the Company sells its proprietary electric chassis alongside J.B. Poindexter subsidiary EAVX, the Company's strategic partner, for upfitting into next-generation delivery vehicles. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.