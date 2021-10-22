Deep Green Waste & Recycling Completes Acquisition of Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), a waste, recycling and remediation services company for commercial customers, today announced that is has completed the acquisition of Lyell …

Lyell will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Deep Green Waste & Recycling (the "Company", "Deep Green"), and provide environmental remediation, abatement, and testing services to commercial and residential clients over a 200-mile radius around Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR), a waste, recycling and remediation services company for commercial customers, today announced that is has completed the acquisition of Lyell Environmental Services Inc. ("Lyell"), a growing environmental remediation, abatement, and testing company based in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Acquiring Lyell is a major milestone in Deep Green's strategic plan and further positions the Company to capitalize on long-term growth trends in this industry," said Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling. "We're excited to add Lyell to the Deep Green team, as their expertise, industry leadership, and profitable business model fit well with the Company's focus on profitable and rapidly growing waste, recycling and environmental services markets."

Working closely with a team of investment funds, the Lyell acquisition is the first in a series of planned environmental services acquisitions for Deep Green in the southeastern United States.

About Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.

Lyell Environmental Services, Inc. is an established commercial environmental and ecological testing services company based in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit: https://www.lyellenvironmentalservices.com/

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB:DGWR) is a waste, recycling and remediation services which provides sustainable waste, recycling, and remediation services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help manage, reduce, and recycle waste streams. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For information, please contact:

Lloyd Spencer, President

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

13110 NE 177th Place, #293

Woodinville, WA 98072

Phone: (833) 304-7336 / (833) 30-GREEN

Email: Investor@DeepGreenWaste.com

SOURCE: Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

