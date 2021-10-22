checkAd

PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer

Autor: Accesswire
22.10.2021, 16:00  |  23   |   |   

LONDON, UK and DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / PHASTAR, a global specialist biometrics contract research organization offering industry leading data management, data science, statistical consulting, and clinical trial reporting …

LONDON, UK and DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / PHASTAR, a global specialist biometrics contract research organization offering industry leading data management, data science, statistical consulting, and clinical trial reporting services, announced today the appointment of Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer.

Foto: Accesswire

With an MA from Columbia University and a BA from the University of Wisconsin, Cary brings to PHASTAR over 25 years' experience in human resources across industry leading CRO, executive search, and strategy consulting companies.

The depth of her experience in developing and executing human resource and recruitment strategies, including succession planning, talent acquisition and management, change management, organizational and performance management, training and development, and compensation, will be of critical importance to PHASTAR as the company enters into its next stage of growth.

"We are exceedingly pleased that Cary is joining our management team and bringing her exceptional expertise in people-focused strategies to further strengthen PHASTAR's commitment to client services and global expansion," said Andrew MacGarvey, Chief Executive Officer, PHASTAR. "She will continue to advance and embrace employee engagement, collaboration and communication among our diverse global offices to deliver quality and value to our clients as well as to support PHASTAR in maintaining an advantage in a very competitive industry."

As PHASTAR's first Chief People Officer and member of the executive management team, Cary will be responsible for the global direction of all people functions to ensure alignment with corporate objectives and to support the overall health of the company and its current and future growth.

Cary's charter includes scaling the company globally to meet corporate growth targets and developing the organization from a performance and culture perspective by implementing and overseeing programs that increase efficiency and strengthen employee knowledge and abilities.

About PHASTAR

PHASTAR is a global specialist biometrics contract research organization offering industry leading data management, data science, statistical consulting, and clinical trial reporting services by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP style arrangements and preferred partnerships. PHASTAR currently has over staff across 14 offices (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Kenya, Japan, India, and China) with plans to open additional locations in the future to serve prospective and existing clients. PHASTAR's number one priority is to ensure that the work produced is of the highest quality. Every project PHASTAR undertakes utilizes unique internal processes which are designed to ensure optimal quality.

All PHASTAR's statistical, programming, data management and data science staff are trained in the "PHASTAR Discipline" - an in-house approach to data analysis and collection. This comprises a set of common sense (but commonly ignored) principles that, if followed, guarantee error free outcomes. The "PHASTAR Discipline" also includes a series of intranet-based checklists highlighting potential pitfalls and points-to-consider when conducting clinical trials, enabling over 4,000 years of combined technical knowledge to be shared across the company.

For further information on PHASTAR contact tellmemore@phastar.com.

U.S. Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine
Ripple Effect Communications
dawn@rippleeffectpr.com
617-536-8887

SOURCE: PHASTAR



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669271/PHASTAR-Names-Cary-Morrill-as-Chief- ...




Disclaimer

