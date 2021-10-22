Nordic Semiconductor Chairman Buys 10,000 Shares

(PLX AI) – Nordic Semiconductor Chair of the Board, Birger K Steen, purchased 10,000 shares in the company. Following the purchase, Birger and related parties own in total 192,643 shares in Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Following the purchase, Birger and related parties own in total 192,643 shares in Nordic Semiconductor ASA




