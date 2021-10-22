checkAd

RushNet, Inc (RSHN) heliosDX, Grandeza Healthcare issues a Letter to Shareholders

Autor: Accesswire
22.10.2021, 16:20  |  20   |   |   

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") with its subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare would like to issue a companywide 'Letter to Shareholders'.Over the last 7 months, Rushnet, Inc has …

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") with its subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare would like to issue a companywide 'Letter to Shareholders'.

Over the last 7 months, Rushnet, Inc has made several attempts to formulate a plan to restructure the outstanding and authorized share structure. In addition, RushNet, Inc has targeted several key acquisitions to bring substantial revenues and assets into the business. The Company has been able to close on these key acquisitions. The first was heliosDX in July 2021, in exchange for a new Convertible Preferred B and the second in August 2021 for Grandeza Healthcare in exchange for 300,000,000 outstanding shares.

Foto: Accesswire

Initially, RushNet, Inc wanted to bring in the acquisition and looked to uplist to a higher exchange or proprietary trading market. Restructuring one way or another was a definite need for Rushnet Inc and its shareholders to benefit from any change. To that end, it was determined by new management that uplisting Rushnet was not a viable or equitable option. In an effort to find a solution that would maximize shareholder benefits, while providing the funding necessary to acquire the next laboratory Rushnet, Inc later announced plans to spin off heliosDX. The shareholders of Rushnet would be issued an aggressive dividend, conversion rights and an opportunity to participate in a special offering.

In a fortuitous turn of events, the company was able to find funding for the acquisition through private capital. At that point, the landscape completely changed due to changing business needs with the signing of a term sheet with a family office to fund the Company's $20,000,000 Reg A. After careful consideration, the Company felt that taking a step away from its plans to ensure the funding to secure its future acquisition(s) was and is the right decision. The acquisition(s) targeted by heliosDX are paramount for the Company's long and short-term goals. Rushnet, Inc also believes these acquisitions for heliosDX are important to the shareholders of Rushnet, as it makes seeking to uplist to a higher exchange or proprietary trading market post-split next summer (2022) even more realistic. This means, upon execution of the 15-month plan, heliosDX is now a $15,000,000 to $25,000,000 company and, as such, trading on a different exchange can provide a maximum return to the shareholders of Rushnet via the split off dividend (and potentially other special considerations).

Seite 1 von 3
RushNet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RushNet, Inc (RSHN) heliosDX, Grandeza Healthcare issues a Letter to Shareholders ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") with its subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare would like to issue a companywide 'Letter to Shareholders'.Over the last 7 months, Rushnet, Inc has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Announces Acquisition of Four Operational Ontario Clinics
Tego Cyber Announces Acceleration of Sales and Marketing Initiatives Following Recent Commercial ...
Nexa Reports Third Quarter Exploration Results
Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results
Murchison Closes Fully-Subscribed Private Placement, and Announces Strategic Investment by Michael ...
Charah Solutions Awarded Multiple Contracts by Long-Term Southeastern Utility Partner for ...
Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge Awards "Top Dog" Title and Impressive Prize Package to ...
MicroVision to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2021
California Nanotechnologies Receives Largest Orders In The Company's History
Sphinx Resources Ltd. Announces Proposed Transaction with Barlow Mine Inc.
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21heliosDX to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 27, 2021; Invites Institutional and Individual Investors
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21RushNet, Inc (RSHN), its Subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare Announce Major Roadmap Spanning 15 Months
Accesswire | Analysen