RushNet, Inc (RSHN) heliosDX, Grandeza Healthcare issues a Letter to Shareholders

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") with its subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare would like to issue a companywide 'Letter to Shareholders'.Over the last 7 months, Rushnet, Inc has …

Over the last 7 months, Rushnet, Inc has made several attempts to formulate a plan to restructure the outstanding and authorized share structure. In addition, RushNet, Inc has targeted several key acquisitions to bring substantial revenues and assets into the business. The Company has been able to close on these key acquisitions. The first was heliosDX in July 2021, in exchange for a new Convertible Preferred B and the second in August 2021 for Grandeza Healthcare in exchange for 300,000,000 outstanding shares.

Foto: Accesswire

Initially, RushNet, Inc wanted to bring in the acquisition and looked to uplist to a higher exchange or proprietary trading market. Restructuring one way or another was a definite need for Rushnet Inc and its shareholders to benefit from any change. To that end, it was determined by new management that uplisting Rushnet was not a viable or equitable option. In an effort to find a solution that would maximize shareholder benefits, while providing the funding necessary to acquire the next laboratory Rushnet, Inc later announced plans to spin off heliosDX. The shareholders of Rushnet would be issued an aggressive dividend, conversion rights and an opportunity to participate in a special offering.

In a fortuitous turn of events, the company was able to find funding for the acquisition through private capital. At that point, the landscape completely changed due to changing business needs with the signing of a term sheet with a family office to fund the Company's $20,000,000 Reg A. After careful consideration, the Company felt that taking a step away from its plans to ensure the funding to secure its future acquisition(s) was and is the right decision. The acquisition(s) targeted by heliosDX are paramount for the Company's long and short-term goals. Rushnet, Inc also believes these acquisitions for heliosDX are important to the shareholders of Rushnet, as it makes seeking to uplist to a higher exchange or proprietary trading market post-split next summer (2022) even more realistic. This means, upon execution of the 15-month plan, heliosDX is now a $15,000,000 to $25,000,000 company and, as such, trading on a different exchange can provide a maximum return to the shareholders of Rushnet via the split off dividend (and potentially other special considerations).