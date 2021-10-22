checkAd

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $26.3 Million Initial Public Offering of Common Stock for Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $26.3 Million Initial Public Offering of Common Stock for Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN).About Cyngn Inc.Cyngn is an industrial autonomous vehicle technology …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $26.3 Million Initial Public Offering of Common Stock for Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN).

About Cyngn Inc.

Cyngn is an industrial autonomous vehicle technology company. Cyngn's flagship innovation is DriveMod, an autonomous driving solution that can be flexibly deployed on multiple vehicle types in various environments. The Company has been operating autonomous vehicles in production environments since 2017. For additional information, please visit www.cyngn.com.

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

