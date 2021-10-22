Visium Technologies Partners with MicroTech

Leading Federal Government Contractor to Offer TruContextTM on GSA scheduleFAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), the company that enables you to See-Your-Data and a …

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), the company that enables you to See-Your-Data and a provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis, predictive insights, and rapid root-cause analysis technology, announced today that is has partnered with MicroTech, a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). MicroTech is a $500 million business that employs skilled professionals in more than 40 states and numerous overseas locations that support hundreds of prime contracts throughout the federal Government and Fortune 500 companies.

Mark Lucky, Visium's CEO, commented, "We look forward to working with the brilliant team at MicroTech. MicroTech's track record and ability to win in the Federal government space is unparalleled. They have won some of the biggest and most sought-after IT, network, telecommunications, and technology contracts in the Federal Government, including the $50 billion 15-year GSA EIS contract, the VA, Microsoft Support Contract, the Social Security Support Services Contract, and the Presidential Transition Team Contract. Their dedication to mission and commitment to excellence has made them one of the top Managed Service Providers in the country".