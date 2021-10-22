checkAd

Keller Manufacturing Co. Inc. Announces Subsidiary TA Logistics Enters Small Parcel Supply Chain Industry with its purchase of QPS in Wake Forest, North Carolina

Autor: Accesswire
22.10.2021, 18:55  |  24   |   |   

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Keller Manufacturing Co. Inc. (OTC PINK:KMFI) announced that its subsidiary TA Logistics, Inc., a freight brokerage business, purchased QPS of Wake Forest North Carolina on Friday, October 15th 2021 …

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Keller Manufacturing Co. Inc. (OTC PINK:KMFI) announced that its subsidiary TA Logistics, Inc., a freight brokerage business, purchased QPS of Wake Forest North Carolina on Friday, October 15th 2021 deepening its commitment to the logistics industry.

"QPS of Wake Forest has been a community resource for over 20-years in this part of North Carolina and I'm excited to bring the small parcel supply chain business into the fold of the larger freight business we currently serve." -Doug Rink, CEO of Keller and President of TA Logistics, Inc. said.

"We currently serve some of the same carriers like DHL Global and now DHL Express, along with others including UPS (ticker symbol: UPS) and FedEx (ticker symbol: FDX). We plan to "cross fertilize" our freight forwarding knowledge while simultaneously growing the small parcel business that QPS brings us to continue to grow our band, the sky's the limit..!"- Rink goes on to say.

Professionals in the transaction were: Neal Isaacs, MBA, CM&AP Managing Partner of VR Business Brokers of Raleigh and Peter A. Hanna of Hopler, Wilms, & Hanna, PLLC of Durham, North Carolina.

About QPS of Wake Forest

QPS of Wake Forest has long history of serving the Wake Forest, North Carolina market and increasing sales every year, this location has been served carriers like UPS, Federal Express, DHL Express and United State Postal Service for over two decades. (919) 569-0072

About Keller Manufacturing Co. Inc.

The Company history dates back to 1866 when the Keller Store in Corydon, Indiana was established. From that time, the operation entered into various businesses, including running an electrical light plant, manufacturing spokes for farm wagons, operation in a hub-mill, farm wagon production, building barns, producing wooden porch furniture, wooden truck bodies and refrigerator boxes, as well as making end tables, magazine racks, chair parts, and Trucking. The Company was incorporated in 1906 under the laws of the State of Indiana and two subsidiaries in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company can be reached: info@kmfi.net

Disclaimer

The press release is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares of Keller in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction, and the distribution of this communication in jurisdictions may be similarly restricted. The matters discussed herein may also be affected by risk and uncertainties described from time to time in Keller Manufacturing Co., Inc's filings with the OTC Markets News Service. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE: Keller Manufacturing Company, Inc. (The)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669320/Keller-Manufacturing-Co-Inc-Announce ...

Keller Manufacturing Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keller Manufacturing Co. Inc. Announces Subsidiary TA Logistics Enters Small Parcel Supply Chain Industry with its purchase of QPS in Wake Forest, North Carolina LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Keller Manufacturing Co. Inc. (OTC PINK:KMFI) announced that its subsidiary TA Logistics, Inc., a freight brokerage business, purchased QPS of Wake Forest North Carolina on Friday, October 15th 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Announces Acquisition of Four Operational Ontario Clinics
Nexa Reports Third Quarter Exploration Results
Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results
Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge Awards "Top Dog" Title and Impressive Prize Package to ...
Charah Solutions Awarded Multiple Contracts by Long-Term Southeastern Utility Partner for ...
MicroVision to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2021
California Nanotechnologies Receives Largest Orders In The Company's History
Sphinx Resources Ltd. Announces Proposed Transaction with Barlow Mine Inc.
The Autocar Brand Celebrates 124 Years of Innovation
Torq Options Santa Cecilia Gold-Copper Project in Maricunga Belt in Chile
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...