checkAd

Silver Elephant Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,025,800

Autor: Accesswire
22.10.2021, 20:00  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that, further to its news release dated September 6, 2021, it has closed the second …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that, further to its news release dated September 6, 2021, it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering of 15,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price per Share of $0.22 for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,300,000 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 4,662,727 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds from the Closing of $1,025,800.

Subsequent to its news release dated September 6, 2021, the Company filed for, and received conditional approval to, increase the fully subscribed Offering from 15,000,000 common shares to 17,000,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $3,740,000.

In connection with the Closing, the Company paid $31,020 in cash and issued 141,000 common share purchase warrants ("Finder's Warrants") to certain finders as finder's fees. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.26 until October 21, 2022.

The securities issued in connection with the Closing are subject to a regulatory hold period expiring on February 22, 2022.

The Closing proceeds are expected to be used for the Company's mineral project development and for general working capital purposes.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier mining and exploration company in silver, nickel, and vanadium.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"
Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101
ir@silverelef.comwww.silverelef.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Silver Elephant's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Silver Elephant's forward-looking statements. Silver Elephant believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although Silver Elephant has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Silver Elephant undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

None of the securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and any securities issuable in the transaction are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable exemptions under state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

SOURCE: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669326/Silver-Elephant-Closes-Second-Tranch ...

Silver Elephant Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion zu Silver Elephant Mining Corp, ehemals Prophecy Development Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Elephant Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,025,800 VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF, OTCQX:SILEF, Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that, further to its news release dated September 6, 2021, it has closed the second …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Announces Acquisition of Four Operational Ontario Clinics
Nexa Reports Third Quarter Exploration Results
Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results
Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge Awards "Top Dog" Title and Impressive Prize Package to ...
Charah Solutions Awarded Multiple Contracts by Long-Term Southeastern Utility Partner for ...
MicroVision to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 28, 2021
Sphinx Resources Ltd. Announces Proposed Transaction with Barlow Mine Inc.
California Nanotechnologies Receives Largest Orders In The Company's History
The Autocar Brand Celebrates 124 Years of Innovation
Torq Options Santa Cecilia Gold-Copper Project in Maricunga Belt in Chile
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Gibellini Vanadium Project, Nevada, USA
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21Silver Elephant Appoints Mining Veteran Robert Van Drunen as Chief Operating Officer
Accesswire | Analysen