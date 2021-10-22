American Manganese Appoints Director

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Hildebrand, LlB., PhD., has been appointed a director of the Company. Dr. Hildebrand …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Hildebrand, LlB., PhD., has been appointed a director of the Company. Dr. Hildebrand has been a practicing lawyer in British Columbia for over 40 years and has a doctorate in economics in addition to his law degree and Master of Science degree in mathematics. He was previously a director of AMY from 2007 to 2013. The Company's board of directors has granted Dr. Hildebrand 400,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.80 per share and expiring five years from today.