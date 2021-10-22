FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company") (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank") (collectively, "FineMark"), today announced third quarter 2021 net …

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company") (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank") (collectively, "FineMark"), today announced third quarter 2021 net income of $7.1 million ($0.61 per diluted share).This compares to net income of $5.7 million ($0.63 per diluted share) reported for the third quarter of 2020.

FineMark's net income rose 23% in the third quarter to $7.1 million, a new quarterly record. This performance reflects growth in the Bank's loan portfolio and trust business, as well as the reversal of $1.25 million in loan loss provision to cover potential pandemic-related write-downs that never materialized. Excluding this one-time event, net income would have totaled $6.1 million, just shy of the previous record of $6.3 million, set in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In the third quarter, the Bank's loan portfolio expanded by 12% year-over-year, net interest income increased by 8.5%, and cost of funds declined. Assets under management and administration increased 24% year-over-year, reflecting strong inflows from new and existing trust clients, as well as gains in the value of investments.

As of September 30, 2021, total bank assets stood at $3.1 billion compared to $2.6 billion a year earlier. Having crossed the $3 billion threshold, FineMark's leverage ratios are now calculated on a consolidated basis. To augment the targeted consolidated Tier 1 capital leverage ratio, a capital raise was completed in the beginning of the third quarter with $27 million of new equity. This was in addition to $55.5 million raised in June, resulting in a total capital raise of $82.5 million.

Major categories affecting third quarter 2021 performance on a year-over-year basis:

Net income increased 23% to a record $7.1 million Diluted earnings per share decreased 3% to $0.61 (due to additional shares outstanding from capital raise) Loans, net of allowance, increased 12% to $2.0 billion Total deposits increased 23% to $2.4 billion Net interest income increased 8.5% to $16.5 million Cost of funds decreased 16 basis points Trust fees increased 31% to $7.0 million, representing 29% of total revenue for the period Assets under management and administration increased 24% to $5.7 billion (including $123 million of new assets, a 67% increase from third quarter 2020)

Return on average equity was 9.39% (down from 11.35%) due to a 48% increase in shareholders' equity which includes the capital raised to meet increased regulatory oversight.

Please refer to the attached abbreviated financial statements for details.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Net interest income for the third quarter rose 8.5% year-over-year to $16.5 million, as the Bank's outstanding loans continued to grow while reducing the cost of funds. Year-to-date, net interest income is $47.5 million, up almost 11% compared to the third quarter 2020. Deposits increased 23% year-over-year while the Bank's loan portfolio grew 12% year-over-year to $2.0 billion. This growth is particularly strong considering that Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan balances continue to decline, and clients are paying down loans with gains realized from the strong equity and real estate markets.

The Bank's average cost of funds declined to 0.51% in the third quarter, compared to 0.57% in the second quarter and 0.67% in the third quarter of 2020. Bond holdings increased to 28% of assets, improving the yield beyond what is available on cash deposited with the Federal Reserve. However, yield on earning assets fell to 2.71% versus 2.79% in the second quarter resulting in a net interest margin of 2.24% for the third quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter. These changes are primarily the result of lower yields on newly purchased bonds and originated loans.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Trust and investment earnings remained strong in the third quarter. As of September 30, 2021, assets under management and administration totaled $5.7 billion, up 24% year-over-year. During the third quarter, nearly$123 million was added from both existing relationships and new clients to the Bank.

The U.S. equity markets saw muted returns in the third quarter, with the S&P 500 returning 0.60%, while bond prices were adversely impacted by rising interest rates. Despite the foregoing, fee income from trust business increased 31% to $7.0 million in the third quarter, representing 29% of total revenue.

The Bank did not recognize gains from the sale of debt securities in the third quarter 2021, compared to net gains of $1.1 million realized in the third quarter 2020.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

As FineMark's loan portfolio, deposit base, and trust business continue to grow, operating overhead has also increased to maintain our high level of client service. Non-interest expenses totaled $15.6 million in the third quarter, an 11% increase over third quarter 2020. This uptick, due largely to the hiring of new professionals and investing in technology, is in line with the Bank's steady expansion. FineMark's efficiency ratio, which measures non-interest expense as a percent of revenues, improved in the third quarter to 64.69% from 66.37% in the second quarter.

CREDIT QUALITY

FineMark's asset quality remains strong. As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $20.8 million, representing 1.0% of total loans, compared to $21.6 million or 1.1% of total loans in the second quarter. No new provisions were made for potential, but not expected, COVID-related loan losses and half of the $2.5 million held in COVID-related reserves was released. This release was partly offset by an addition of $416,000 in new provisions associated with recent growth in the loan portfolio.

Management believes the Bank's reserves continue to be sufficient to support risks in the loan portfolio, as the residential real estate market, which represents over half of the Bank's portfolio, continues to be exceptionally strong. Commercial loans, which include declining PPP loan balances, comprise only 11% of total loans. The Bank's ratio of classified loans to total loans is particularly low at 0.9% compared to an industry average of 14.6%. Total non-performing loans declined to 0.05% of total loans in the third quarter compared to 0.1% in the previous quarter. No COVID-related loans are in forbearance.

As expected, the Bank's PPP loan portfolio continues to run off as borrowers obtain loan forgiveness under the program. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank had $23.3 million in PPP loans, compared to $40.8 million at the end of the second quarter.

Management is satisfied with the credit quality of the Bank's loan portfolio and continually monitors conditions to determine whether additional provisions are necessary. Above all, we remain committed to maintaining credit quality through a relationship-based approach to lending that relies on an in-depth understanding of each potential borrower's needs and financial situation.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

All capital ratios exceed regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" banks. As of September 30, 2021, FineMark's Tier 1 leverage ratio on a consolidated basis was 9.88% up from the previous quarter due to the $27 million in additional equity capital raised in the third quarter. The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio as of September 30, 2021 was 20.22%.

Bank assets now exceed $3 billion. As previously mentioned, having crossed the $3 billion threshold in assets, we are prepared for the increased regulatory scrutiny reserved for larger banks and we intend to maintain capital levels consistent with peers of our size.

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, headquartered in Florida. FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending services, trust and investment services through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com.

CONTACT:

Ryan Roberts, Investor Relations

12681 Creekside Lane

Fort Myers, FL 33919

239-461-3850

investorrelations@finemarkbank.com

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share amounts)





September 30, December 31, Assets 2021 2020 (Unaudited)



Cash and due from banks $ 57,406 227,921 Debt securities available for sale 811,470 589,233 Debt securities held to maturity 75,774 64,908 Federal Funds Sold 1,351 - Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $20,806 in 2021 and $20,782 in 2020 2,002,778 1,850,293 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,082 16,155 Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,241 4,397 Premises and equipment, net 41,479 41,303 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,993 7,674 Accrued interest receivable 7,423 7,604 Deferred tax asset 2,014 - Bank-owned life insurance 50,581 34,963 Other assets 7,977 6,965 Total assets $ 3,083,569 2,851,416 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 456,773 352,281 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 1,908,058 1,788,441 Time deposits 65,089 84,232 Total deposits 2,429,920 2,224,954 Official checks 3,125 5,883 Other borrowings 3,456 5,612 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 284,080 334,271 Operating lease liabilities 8,110 7,849 Subordinated debt 40,898 50,712 Deferred tax liability - 202 Other liabilities 9,198 10,876 Total liabilities 2,778,787 2,640,359 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,581,050 and 8,955,427 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020 116 90 Additional paid-in capital 204,867 122,629 Retained earnings 98,144 80,120 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,655 8,218 Total shareholders' equity 304,782 211,057 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,083,569 2,851,416 Book Value per Share 26.32 23.57

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



September 30, September 30,



2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income:















Loans $ 17,244 16,004 $ 50,579 47,413 Debt securities 2,538 2,817 7,404 8,713 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 81 159 360 532 Other 121 110 339 704 Total interest income 19,984 19,090 58,682 57,362 Interest expense: Deposits 932 1,226 2,996 6,927 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,015 2,207 6,187 6,215 Subordinated debt 541 452 1,965 1,358 Total interest expense 3,488 3,885 11,148 14,500 Net interest income 16,496 15,205 47,534 42,862 Provision for loan losses (834 ) 630 13 4,376 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,330 14,575 47,521 38,486 Noninterest income: Trust fees 7,012 5,337 19,608 15,289 Income from bank-owned life insurance 221 213 618 635 Income from solar farms 89 86 250 241 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale - 1,066 902 5,128 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (955 ) - Other fees and service charges 295 222 836 624 Total noninterest income 7,617 6,924 21,259 21,917 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 9,464 8,313 27,704 23,737 Occupancy 1,667 1,597 4,702 4,515 Information systems 1,585 1,310 4,671 3,831 Professional fees 487 329 1,359 1,048 Marketing and business development 565 454 1,242 1,214 Regulatory assessments 383 385 1,171 1,002 Other 1,448 1,681 4,198 4,562 Total noninterest expense 15,599 14,069 45,047 39,909 Earnings before income taxes 9,348 7,430 23,733 20,494 Income taxes 2,292 1,694 5,709 4,824 Net earnings $ 7,056 5,736 $ 18,024 15,670 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,467 8,934 9,890 8,920 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,637 9,066 10,058 9,052 Per share information:Basic earnings per common share $ 0.62 0.64 $ 1.82 1.76 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61 0.63 $ 1.79 1.73

FineMark Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Third Quarter 2021

Unaudited

$ in thousands except for share data 3rd Qtr 2021 2nd Qtr 2021 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 2021 2020 $ Earnings Net Interest Income $ 16,496 15,640 15,398 15,312 15,205 47,534 42,862 Provision for loan loss $ (834 ) 540 307 610 630 13 4,376 Non-interest Income $ 7,617 7,234 6,461 6,113 5,858 21,312 16,789 Gain on sale of securities available for sale $ - 243 659 584 1,066 902 5,128 Loss on extinguishment of debt $ - (400 ) (555 ) (160 ) - (955 ) - Non-interest Expense $ 15,599 15,078 14,370 13,164 14,069 45,047 39,909 Earnings before income taxes 9,348 7,099 7,286 8,075 7,430 23,733 20,494 Taxes $ 2,292 1,703 1,714 1,789 1,694 5,709 4,824 Net Income $ 7,056 5,396 5,572 6,286 5,736 18,024 15,670 Basic earnings per share $ 0.62 0.59 0.62 0.70 0.64 1.82 1.76 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 0.58 0.61 0.69 0.63 1.79 1.73 Performance Ratios Return on average assets* 0.92 % 0.74 % 0.78 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.82 % 0.87 % Return on risk weighted assets* 1.56 % 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.60 % 1.54 % 2.00 % 1.45 % Return on average equity* 9.39 % 9.89 % 10.48 % 12.12 % 11.35 % 9.84 % 10.88 % Yield on earning assets* 2.71 % 2.79 % 2.81 % 2.95 % 3.13 % 2.77 % 3.33 % Cost of funds* 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.58 % 0.62 % 0.67 % 0.55 % 0.88 % Net Interest Margin* 2.24 % 2.24 % 2.25 % 2.36 % 2.50 % 2.24 % 2.49 % Efficiency ratio 64.69 % 66.37 % 65.43 % 60.24 % 63.58 % 65.48 % 61.61 % Capital Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.88 % 9.27 % 7.37 % 7.48 % 7.71 % 9.88 % 7.71 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio 16.80 % 15.96 % 12.91 % 12.94 % 13.20 % 16.80 % 13.20 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.80 % 15.96 % 12.91 % 12.94 % 13.20 % 16.80 % 13.20 % Total risk-based capital ratio 20.22 % 19.68 % 17.36 % 17.52 % 16.57 % 20.22 % 16.57 % Book value per share $ 26.32 $ 25.20 $ 23.20 $ 23.57 $ 23.01 $ 26.32 $ 23.01 Tangible book value per share $ 26.32 $ 25.20 $ 23.20 $ 23.57 $ 23.01 $ 26.32 $ 23.01 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (4 ) (1 ) (6 ) 3 3 -11 5 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.00 )% 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses $ 20,806 21,636 21,095 20,782 20,209 20,806 20,209 Allowance to total loans 1.03 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.03 % 1.12 % Nonperforming loans $ 928 2,001 1,599 1,279 1,098 928 1,098 Other real estate owned $ - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.04 % Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans) 1-4 Family 52.0 % 53.6 % 52.4 % 53.1 % 53.3 % 52.0 % 53.3 % Commercial Loans 11.0 % 11.1 % 13.1 % 13.5 % 14.9 % 11.0 % 14.9 % Commercial Real Estate 21.0 % 21.1 % 19.5 % 18.9 % 19.4 % 21.0 % 19.4 % Construction Loans 8.2 % 6.7 % 7.7 % 7.6 % 6.8 % 8.2 % 6.8 % Other Loans 7.8 % 7.4 % 7.3 % 7.0 % 5.5 % 7.8 % 5.5 % End of Period Balances Total Assets $ 3,083,569 2,982,969 2,874,148 2,851,416 2,606,789 3,083,569 2,606,789 Investments $ 887,244 720,893 668,823 654,141 619,016 887,244 619,016 Loans, net of allowance $ 2,002,778 1,945,541 1,889,770 1,850,293 1,789,905 2,002,778 1,789,905 Total Deposits $ 2,429,920 2,358,263 2,297,031 2,224,954 1,978,922 2,429,920 1,978,922 Other borrowings $ 3,456 5,790 12,144 5,612 14,920 3,456 14,920 Subordinated Debt $ 40,898 40,876 50,737 50,712 29,622 40,898 29,622 FHLB Advances $ 284,080 284,144 284,207 334,271 354,334 284,080 354,334 Total Shareholders Equity $ 304,782 271,005 210,400 211,057 205,627 304,782 205,627 Wealth Management Trust fees $ 7,012 6,628 5,968 5,591 5,337 19,608 15,289 Assets Under Administration Balance at beginning of period $ 5,688,110 5,304,562 5,091,408 4,622,464 4,382,810 5,091,408 4,472,585 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income $ (71,467 ) 242,924 75,199 349,016 166,182 246,657 (150,670 ) Net client asset flows $ 122,908 140,623 137,955 119,928 73,472 401,486 300,549 Balance at end of period $ 5,739,551 5,688,110 5,304,562 5,091,408 4,622,464 5,739,551 4,622,464 Percentage of AUA that are managed 88 % 89 % 89 % 89 % 90 % 88 % 90 % Stock Valuation Closing Market Price (OTCQX) $ 34.00 33.00 30.00 23.41 19.85 $ 34.00 $ 19.85 Multiple of Tangible Book Value 1.29 1.31 1.29 1.0 0.86 $ 1.29 $ 0.86

*annualized

SOURCE: FineMark Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: