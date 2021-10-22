ActivePure Technology: Air and Surface Disinfection Systems Installed Throughout Malaysia
ActivePure Technology is Added to Health and Safety Protocol at Six Malaysian Properties Amid the Pandemic
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / ActivePure, the global leader in active surface and air purification technology, announced today that its disinfection systems are installed in several high-profile locations throughout Malaysia. ActivePure provides an extra layer of protection against the coronavirus, an airborne virus that easily spreads in enclosed spaces.
ActivePure partnered with local distributor Agrow Healthtech Sdn Bhd to install its products, namely the Aerus PureCloud, Induct 2,000, Induct 500 and the Aerus Pure & Clean. Agrow Healthtech is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Agrow Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCB Berhad, a publicly listed group in the KL Stock Exchange. OCB Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The company's segments include building materials, bedding products, consumer foods and others. OCB Berhad's subsidiaries include Dreambed (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Bedco Sistem (M) Sdn. Bhd., Kingkoil Corporation (M) Sdn. Bhd. and Acrowyn (M) Sdn. Bhd. Locations in Malaysia that have installed ActivePure include the following:
- The Sunway Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Malaysia with significant operations in property development, construction, retail shopping malls, education facilities, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, and IT services, has installed Aerus Pure & Clean powered by ActivePure in twelve of their property sales galleries. Sunway Property is the property arm of Sunway Group, established in 1974, and is now one of Malaysia's top multinational property-construction corporations, with businesses in 50 locations worldwide across 12 industries.
- The Toyota Service Centers in Kuala Lumpur have Aerus Pure & Clean powered by ActivePure units in their service centers. Additionally, Aerus Mobile powered by ActivePure is also available for installation in customers' vehicles through Agrow Healthtech, which has partnered with Toyota Service Centers.
- SNT Global Logistics, a premier omnichannel fulfillment service provider in Southeast Asia that provides services for both online and offline retail businesses, has installed PureCloud units powered by ActivePure.
- The Westports logistics facility in Port Klang, one of the three main ports in the Straits of Malacca, handles gateway and transshipment container cargo. The location is near the main shipping route along the Straits of Malacca. Units powered by ActivePure, include the Aerus Pure & Clean, PureCloud and Induct models, were installed in their Port Operations building.
- Em Hub Kota Damansara is a unique e-commerce, retail and logistics hub featuring a drive-up ramp design. The design allows cars and lorries to enter the building, drive up to the designated floor, and load or unload goods before exiting. The building will feature Induct 500 units in all elevators, and all Phase one tenants will receive Pure & Clean powered by ActivePure units.
- Amaya Saujana Condominiums, the first private, high-end condo project in Saujana, installed Induct 500 powered by ActivePure units in its residential elevators.
The installation of ActivePure's products has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, especially from the high traffic facilities throughout the country. "We are delighted to see businesses and residences adopt a higher standard of indoor air quality with ActivePure," said Robert Wong, managing director of Agrow Healthtech Sdn Bhd. "We are proud to supply Malaysian businesses with ActivePure products and play a meaningful role in mitigating the spread of harmful surface and airborne pathogens."
