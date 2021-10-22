Via Renewables, Inc. to Present Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 4, 2021

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Via Renewables, Inc. ("Via Renewables" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VIA), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that it plans to present its third quarter 2021 financial results in …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Via Renewables, Inc. ("Via Renewables" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VIA), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that it plans to present its third quarter 2021 financial results in …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Via Renewables, Inc. ("Via Renewables" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VIA), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that it plans to present its third quarter 2021 financial results in a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Central (11:00 AM Eastern). A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page of the Via Renewables Investor Relations website at ViaRenewables.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for twelve months following the live presentation.