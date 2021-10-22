checkAd

Via Renewables, Inc. to Present Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, November 4, 2021

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Via Renewables, Inc. ("Via Renewables" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VIA), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that it plans to present its third quarter 2021 financial results in …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Via Renewables, Inc. ("Via Renewables" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VIA), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that it plans to present its third quarter 2021 financial results in a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Central (11:00 AM Eastern).

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page of the Via Renewables Investor Relations website at ViaRenewables.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for twelve months following the live presentation.

About Via Renewables, Inc.

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity under our well-established and well-regarded brands, including Spark Energy, Major Energy, Provider Power, and Verde Energy. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Via Renewables currently operates in 19 states and serves 100 utility territories. Via Renewables offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Via Renewables Investor Relations website at ViaRenewables.com. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company.

