CoTec Announces Stock Option Grants

VANCOUVER. BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that a total of 288,229 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan. The Options have an effective grant date of October 22, 2021 and are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.45 per common share, with 1/3 of the Options vesting every 12 months, over a 3-year period.