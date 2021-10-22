checkAd

CoTec Announces Stock Option Grants

Autor: Accesswire
22.10.2021, 23:30  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER. BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that a total of 288,229 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to certain directors and officers of the Company …

VANCOUVER. BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that a total of 288,229 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The Options have an effective grant date of October 22, 2021 and are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.45 per common share, with 1/3 of the Options vesting every 12 months, over a 3-year period.

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. is publicly traded mining issuer currently listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

CoTec Holdings Corp.
Attention: Braam Jonker
Phone: 604-992-5600

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669367/CoTec-Announces-Stock-Option-Grants

EastCoal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoTec Announces Stock Option Grants VANCOUVER. BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that a total of 288,229 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to certain directors and officers of the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nexa Reports Third Quarter Exploration Results
Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results
Deep Green Waste & Recycling Completes Acquisition of Lyell Environmental Services, Inc.
AiCuris Announces Expansion of its Collaboration with Lysando with a Focus on Diabetic Foot ...
American Manganese Appoints Director
Visium Technologies Partners with MicroTech
Interim Report January - September 2021
XIM Mining Corp Arranges $1,000,000 Flow Through Financing
Azarga Metals Issues Shares To Baker Steel Semi-Annual Interest
ARC Document Solutions to Report Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21CoTec Announces Stock Option Grants
Accesswire | Analysen