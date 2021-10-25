checkAd

Zooplus Takeover Bid Increased to EUR 480 per Share by Hellman & Friedman in Partnership with EQT

Autor: PLX AI
25.10.2021, 07:21  |  32   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Zooplus says Hellman & Friedman, in partnership with EQT, increases offer price per Zooplus share to EUR 480.00 in cash.Offer increased from EUR 470 previouslyHellman & Friedman has already bought shares in Zooplus at EUR 480H&F and EQT …

  • (PLX AI) – Zooplus says Hellman & Friedman, in partnership with EQT, increases offer price per Zooplus share to EUR 480.00 in cash.
  • Offer increased from EUR 470 previously
  • Hellman & Friedman has already bought shares in Zooplus at EUR 480
  • H&F and EQT have formed a partnership to finance the Takeover Offer
  • EQT plans to become a jointly controlling partner with equal governance rights in a parent of Zorro Bidco following settlement of the Takeover Offer
  • Therefore Pet Bidco GmbH, an investment vehicle of EQT, does not intend to increase or otherwise amend its voluntary public takeover offer, which is thus expected to lapse


Wertpapier


