Zooplus Takeover Bid Increased to EUR 480 per Share by Hellman & Friedman in Partnership with EQT Autor: PLX AI | 25.10.2021, 07:21 | | 32 0 | 0 25.10.2021, 07:21 | (PLX AI) – Zooplus says Hellman & Friedman, in partnership with EQT, increases offer price per Zooplus share to EUR 480.00 in cash.Offer increased from EUR 470 previouslyHellman & Friedman has already bought shares in Zooplus at EUR 480H&F and EQT … (PLX AI) – Zooplus says Hellman & Friedman, in partnership with EQT, increases offer price per Zooplus share to EUR 480.00 in cash.Offer increased from EUR 470 previouslyHellman & Friedman has already bought shares in Zooplus at EUR 480H&F and EQT … (PLX AI) – Zooplus says Hellman & Friedman, in partnership with EQT, increases offer price per Zooplus share to EUR 480.00 in cash.

Offer increased from EUR 470 previously

Hellman & Friedman has already bought shares in Zooplus at EUR 480

H&F and EQT have formed a partnership to finance the Takeover Offer

EQT plans to become a jointly controlling partner with equal governance rights in a parent of Zorro Bidco following settlement of the Takeover Offer

Therefore Pet Bidco GmbH, an investment vehicle of EQT, does not intend to increase or otherwise amend its voluntary public takeover offer, which is thus expected to lapse



EQT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

EQT Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer