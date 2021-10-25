checkAd

SSAB Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus in Record Quarter; Sees Good Q4

Autor: PLX AI
25.10.2021, 07:31  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – SSAB Q3 revenue SEK 25,220 million vs. estimate SEK 24,410 million.Q3 EBITDA SEK 6,582 million vs. estimate SEK 5,359 millionQ3 EPS SEK 4.35Q3 Operating Profit SEK 5,800 million vs. estimate SEK 4,474 millionHigh steel prices in …

  • (PLX AI) – SSAB Q3 revenue SEK 25,220 million vs. estimate SEK 24,410 million.
  • Q3 EBITDA SEK 6,582 million vs. estimate SEK 5,359 million
  • Q3 EPS SEK 4.35
  • Q3 Operating Profit SEK 5,800 million vs. estimate SEK 4,474 million
  • High steel prices in combination with a strong and stable internal performance saw us exceed the record in Q2, despite planned maintenance outages, company said
  • Says expect Q4 to show good development, partly because there is a certain lag in the realization of our steel prices, compared to the spot market
  • However, there is uncertainty in demand on the European market, among other things due to the shortage of semiconductors, which primarily affects the vehicle industry, SSAB says


SSAB Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SSAB Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus in Record Quarter; Sees Good Q4 (PLX AI) – SSAB Q3 revenue SEK 25,220 million vs. estimate SEK 24,410 million.Q3 EBITDA SEK 6,582 million vs. estimate SEK 5,359 millionQ3 EPS SEK 4.35Q3 Operating Profit SEK 5,800 million vs. estimate SEK 4,474 millionHigh steel prices in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Ratos Q3 Sales Miss Consensus
Zooplus Takeover Bid Increased to EUR 480 per Share by Hellman & Friedman in Partnership with EQT
Galp Energia Q3 Adj. EBITDA Below Expectations; Outlook Raised
SSAB Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus in Record Quarter; Sees Good Q4
EDPR Gets 15-Year PPA for 209 MW Solar Project in Brazil
Cint Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.4%
Titel
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21SSAB Names Leena Craelius Acting CFO
PLX AI | Analysen