Galp Energia Q3 Adj. EBITDA Below Expectations; Outlook Raised Autor: PLX AI | 25.10.2021, 07:50 | | 29 0 | 0 25.10.2021, 07:50 | (PLX AI) – Galp Energia Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 607 million vs. estimate EUR 642 million.Q3 adjusted net income EUR 161 million vs. estimate EUR 160 millionGALP Energia Group RCA Ebitda is now expected to surpass EUR 2.3 billion for the year, up from … (PLX AI) – Galp Energia Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 607 million vs. estimate EUR 642 million.Q3 adjusted net income EUR 161 million vs. estimate EUR 160 millionGALP Energia Group RCA Ebitda is now expected to surpass EUR 2.3 billion for the year, up from … (PLX AI) – Galp Energia Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 607 million vs. estimate EUR 642 million.

Q3 adjusted net income EUR 161 million vs. estimate EUR 160 million

GALP Energia Group RCA Ebitda is now expected to surpass EUR 2.3 billion for the year, up from more than EUR 2 billion previously

Upstream: RCA Ebitda expected at c.€2.0 bn, now assuming average Brent prices at c.$70/bbl, while also reflecting the working interest production adjustments

Commercial: RCA Ebitda estimated at c.€300 m, following a slower oil products demand recovery in Iberia

Industrial & Energy Management: RCA Ebitda expected at <��€100 m, as the higher Industrial performance offset by lower contribution from the Energy Management

Renewables: Estimated pro-forma Ebitda (not consolidated) is expected at c.€60 m, following the higher power prices in Iberia GALP Energia SGPS Reg.(B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

GALP Energia SGPS Reg.(B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer