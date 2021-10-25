checkAd

Galp Energia Q3 Adj. EBITDA Below Expectations; Outlook Raised

Autor: PLX AI
25.10.2021, 07:50  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Galp Energia Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 607 million vs. estimate EUR 642 million.Q3 adjusted net income EUR 161 million vs. estimate EUR 160 millionGALP Energia Group RCA Ebitda is now expected to surpass EUR 2.3 billion for the year, up from …

  • (PLX AI) – Galp Energia Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 607 million vs. estimate EUR 642 million.
  • Q3 adjusted net income EUR 161 million vs. estimate EUR 160 million
  • GALP Energia Group RCA Ebitda is now expected to surpass EUR 2.3 billion for the year, up from more than EUR 2 billion previously
  • Upstream: RCA Ebitda expected at c.€2.0 bn, now assuming average Brent prices at c.$70/bbl, while also reflecting the working interest production adjustments
  • Commercial: RCA Ebitda estimated at c.€300 m, following a slower oil products demand recovery in Iberia
  • Industrial & Energy Management: RCA Ebitda expected at <��€100 m, as the higher Industrial performance offset by lower contribution from the Energy Management
  • Renewables: Estimated pro-forma Ebitda (not consolidated) is expected at c.€60 m, following the higher power prices in Iberia
GALP Energia SGPS Reg.(B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galp Energia Q3 Adj. EBITDA Below Expectations; Outlook Raised (PLX AI) – Galp Energia Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 607 million vs. estimate EUR 642 million.Q3 adjusted net income EUR 161 million vs. estimate EUR 160 millionGALP Energia Group RCA Ebitda is now expected to surpass EUR 2.3 billion for the year, up from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Ratos Q3 Sales Miss Consensus
Zooplus Takeover Bid Increased to EUR 480 per Share by Hellman & Friedman in Partnership with EQT
SSAB Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus in Record Quarter; Sees Good Q4
Galp Energia Q3 Adj. EBITDA Below Expectations; Outlook Raised
EDPR Gets 15-Year PPA for 209 MW Solar Project in Brazil
Cint Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.4%
Titel
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.10.21Galp Energia Buys 594 MW Solar Projects in Brazil
PLX AI | Analysen
11.10.21GALP Energia Q3 Production 128,200 Boepd
PLX AI | Analysen