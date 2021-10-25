EDPR Gets 15-Year PPA for 209 MW Solar Project in Brazil Autor: PLX AI | 25.10.2021, 07:53 | | 21 0 | 0 25.10.2021, 07:53 | (PLX AI) – EDPR secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) to sell the clean energy produced by the 209 MWac Monte Verde solar power plant in Brazil.EDPR will co-invest 50%/50% alongside EDP Energias do Brasil in the Monte Verde solar power … (PLX AI) – EDPR secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) to sell the clean energy produced by the 209 MWac Monte Verde solar power plant in Brazil.EDPR will co-invest 50%/50% alongside EDP Energias do Brasil in the Monte Verde solar power … (PLX AI) – EDPR secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) to sell the clean energy produced by the 209 MWac Monte Verde solar power plant in Brazil.

EDPR will co-invest 50%/50% alongside EDP Energias do Brasil in the Monte Verde solar power plant

The project is located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte and is expected to enter in operation in 2024



EDP Renovaveis Aktie





