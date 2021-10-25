EDPR Gets 15-Year PPA for 209 MW Solar Project in Brazil
(PLX AI) – EDPR secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) to sell the clean energy produced by the 209 MWac Monte Verde solar power plant in Brazil.EDPR will co-invest 50%/50% alongside EDP Energias do Brasil in the Monte Verde solar power …
(PLX AI) – EDPR secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) to sell the clean energy produced by the 209 MWac Monte Verde solar power plant in Brazil.EDPR will co-invest 50%/50% alongside EDP Energias do Brasil in the Monte Verde solar power …
- (PLX AI) – EDPR secured a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) to sell the clean energy produced by the 209 MWac Monte Verde solar power plant in Brazil.
- EDPR will co-invest 50%/50% alongside EDP Energias do Brasil in the Monte Verde solar power plant
- The project is located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte and is expected to enter in operation in 2024
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare