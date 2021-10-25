Condor Files PEA Technical Report on SEDAR
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Condor Gold (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG)(OTC PINK:CNDGF) is pleased to announce the filing of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report ("PEA") for its La India Project, Nicaragua on SEDAR as per the terminology, definitions and guidelines given in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014) as required by NI 43-101 ("The CIM Code"). The CIM Code is an internationally recognised reporting code as defined by the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards. The filing follows the RNS dated 9 September 2021 summarising the PEA including sensitivity analyses. The PEA is available on Condor's website.
The strategic study covers two scenarios: Scenario A, in which the mining is undertaken from four open pits, termed La India, America, Mestiza and Central Breccia Zone ("CBZ"), which targets a plant feed rate of 1.225 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa"); and Scenario B, where the mining is extended to include three underground operations at La India, America and Mestiza, in which the processing rate is increased to 1.4 Mtpa.
Highlights: 1.4Mtpa PEA Open Pit + Underground Operations
- Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 54% and a post-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") of US$418 million, after deducting upfront capex, at a discount rate of 5% and gold price of US$1,700/oz.
- Average annual production of ~150,000 oz of gold over the initial 9 years of production.
- 1,470,000 oz of gold produced over 12-year Life of Mine ("LOM").
- Initial capital requirement of US$160 million (including contingency), where the underground development is funded through cash flow.
- Pay back period 12 months.
- All-in Sustaining Costs of US$958 per oz gold over LOM.
- Robust Base Case presents an IRR of 43% and a post-tax NPV of US$312 million at a discount rate of 5% and gold price of US$1,550/oz.
Highlights 1.225 Mtpa PEA La India Open Pit + Feeder Pits:
- IRR of 58% and a post-tax NPV of US$302 million, at a discount rate of 5% and gold price of US$1,700/oz.
- Average annual production of ~120,000 oz of gold over the initial 6 years of production.
- 862,000 oz of gold produced over 9 year Life of Mine ("LOM").
- Initial capital requirement of US$153 million (including contingency).
- Pay back period 12 months.
- All-in Sustaining Costs of US$813 per oz gold.
- Robust Base Case presents an IRR of 48% and a post-tax NPV of US$236 million at a discount rate of 5% and gold price of US$1,550/oz.
