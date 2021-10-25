SSAB May Rise as Much as 6% After Record Earnings, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – SSAB shares may gain as much as 6% today after third-quarter earnings easily beat estimates. EBITDA came in 23% ahead of consensusThe company also said the next quarter should show "good development"The earnings strength is of good …
- (PLX AI) – SSAB shares may gain as much as 6% today after third-quarter earnings easily beat estimates.
- EBITDA came in 23% ahead of consensus
- The company also said the next quarter should show "good development"
- The earnings strength is of good quality as it came from key divisions Europe and Special Steels, SEB said
