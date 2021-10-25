Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures Autor: PLX AI | 25.10.2021, 09:04 | | 200 0 | 0 25.10.2021, 09:04 | (PLX AI) – Ericsson and Nokia are likely to underperform as the 5G cycle matures and margins peak, analysts at Bank of America said. Both companies have limited multiple expansion potential and faces intense competition, BofA saidNokia is likely to … (PLX AI) – Ericsson and Nokia are likely to underperform as the 5G cycle matures and margins peak, analysts at Bank of America said. Both companies have limited multiple expansion potential and faces intense competition, BofA saidNokia is likely to … (PLX AI) – Ericsson and Nokia are likely to underperform as the 5G cycle matures and margins peak, analysts at Bank of America said.

Both companies have limited multiple expansion potential and faces intense competition, BofA said

Nokia is likely to see a 5G RAN market peaking this year and gradually declining through 2025: BofA

Ericsson is likely to see peaking Network margins and IPR revenues decline, the analysts said

Nokia price target of EUR 4.33 implies 15% downside

Ericsson price target of SEK 91 implies implies 9% downside

Nokia was down 2% in early trading, with Ericsson down 1.3%



Telefon L.M.Ericsson (A) Aktie





