BASF, SVOLT Partner in Battery Materials Development, Recycling Solutions
(PLX AI) – BASF and SVOLT form partnership to advance battery materials development and battery recycling solutions globally.Partnership will combine the strengths of both parties on cell manufacturing, cathode active materials and battery recycling …
- (PLX AI) – BASF and SVOLT form partnership to advance battery materials development and battery recycling solutions globally.
- Partnership will combine the strengths of both parties on cell manufacturing, cathode active materials and battery recycling to accelerate global progress towards carbon neutrality
- Companies will cooperate in cathode active materials (CAM) development, raw materials supply and battery recycling for SVOLT’s battery cells
