Coloplast Rises 2% After BofA Upgrades to Buy

Coloplast organic sales growth may exceed consensus expectations, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral

Price target of DKK 1,224 implies an upside of 16%

New products in catheters and ostomy should drive growth above consensus over coming years, BofA analysts said

