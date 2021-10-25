Coloplast Rises 2% After BofA Upgrades to Buy
(PLX AI) – Coloplast shares rose 2% in early trading after a recommendation upgrade at Bank of America. Coloplast organic sales growth may exceed consensus expectations, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutralPrice …
- (PLX AI) – Coloplast shares rose 2% in early trading after a recommendation upgrade at Bank of America.
- Coloplast organic sales growth may exceed consensus expectations, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral
- Price target of DKK 1,224 implies an upside of 16%
- New products in catheters and ostomy should drive growth above consensus over coming years, BofA analysts said
- Coloplast is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 1
