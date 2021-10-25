checkAd

Promore Pharma Announces that Scientific Article has Been Published on Clinical Study Results with Ropocamptide for Venous Leg Ulcers

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021, 09:20  |  28   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)Stockholm 25 October 2021 - Promore Pharma AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company that develops peptide-based drug candidates, announces that a peer-reviewed …

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)

Stockholm 25 October 2021 - Promore Pharma AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company that develops peptide-based drug candidates, announces that a peer-reviewed scientific article describing the results of a clinical study with ropocamptide for the treatment of venous leg ulcers has been published in the journal Wound Repair and Regeneration.

In 2020, Promore Pharma completed a clinical trial, HEAL LL-37, a phase IIb double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of a new drug, LL-37 / ropocamptide for local administration in combination with compression therapy. The study was performed on 148 patients suffering from difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers.

Today, the company announces that a scientific article has been published in the journal Wound Repair and Regeneration, which is the journal of the international society in wound care, Wound Healing Society. Co-authors of the article are several internationally renowned subject area experts, including professors Jan Apelqvist, Arkadiusz Jawien, and Folke Sjöberg.

" We are very content that the results of HEAL LL-37 are now published and available to the scientific community and the general public. The publication is a confirmation of the quality of the completed clinical study ", says Jonas Ekblom, CEO of Promore Pharma.

" Once again, we thank all the staff at the healthcare facilities who have participated in the study for their valuable contributions, " says Margit Mahlapuu, CSO of Promore Pharma.

The published article is entitled "Evaluation of LL-37 in Healing of Hard-to-Heal Venous Leg Ulcers: a Multicentric Prospective Randomized Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial" and can be read in its entirety via the following link:

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/wrr.12977

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank
Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides. The company's aim is to develop first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's two projects are undergoing clinical development and have a very strong safety profile since the products are based on endogeneous substances that are administered locally. The leading project, ensereptide (PXL01), that will be used for prevention of post-surgical scarring, is being prepared for a clinical phase II-trial if the peptide can prevent the formation of unesthetical scars on the skin. Ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing unfavorable tissue attachments (adhesions) after different kinds of surgical procedures and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Attachments

Promore Pharma announces that scientific article has been published on clinical study results with ropocamptide for venous leg ulcers

SOURCE: Promore Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669452/Promore-Pharma-Announces-that-Scient ...

Promore Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Promore Pharma Announces that Scientific Article has Been Published on Clinical Study Results with Ropocamptide for Venous Leg Ulcers STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)Stockholm 25 October 2021 - Promore Pharma AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company that develops peptide-based drug candidates, announces that a peer-reviewed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Condor Files PEA Technical Report on SEDAR
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q3 2021 Trading Update
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Pampa Metals Hires Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations Services
Promore Pharma Announces that Scientific Article has Been Published on Clinical Study Results with ...
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...