checkAd

Vossloh Gets Framework Contract for Concrete Sleepers in Australia

Autor: PLX AI
25.10.2021, 10:01  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vossloh signs major framework contract for the supply of concrete sleepers in Australia.Over the next three years, Vossloh will be supplying concrete sleepers from its plant in Rockhampton (Queensland) to Queensland Rail (QR), the …

  • (PLX AI) – Vossloh signs major framework contract for the supply of concrete sleepers in Australia.
  • Over the next three years, Vossloh will be supplying concrete sleepers from its plant in Rockhampton (Queensland) to Queensland Rail (QR), the state-owned railway company that operates the 6,600 km rail network in the Australian state of Queensland
Vossloh Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vossloh Gets Framework Contract for Concrete Sleepers in Australia (PLX AI) – Vossloh signs major framework contract for the supply of concrete sleepers in Australia.Over the next three years, Vossloh will be supplying concrete sleepers from its plant in Rockhampton (Queensland) to Queensland Rail (QR), the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Ratos Q3 Sales Miss Consensus
Zooplus Takeover Bid Increased to EUR 480 per Share by Hellman & Friedman in Partnership with EQT
BASF, SVOLT Partner in Battery Materials Development, Recycling Solutions
Medivir Names Jens Lindberg New CEO
EDPR Gets 15-Year PPA for 209 MW Solar Project in Brazil
Galp Energia Q3 Adj. EBITDA Below Expectations; Outlook Raised
SSAB Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus in Record Quarter; Sees Good Q4
Cint Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.4%
Titel
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh schließt wichtigen Rahmenvertrag über die Lieferung von Betonschwellen in Australien
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh signs major framework contract for the supply of concrete sleepers in Australia
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.10.21DEUTSCHE BANK stuft VOSSLOH AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
04.10.21Rekordumsatz in der Bahnindustrie - Auftragslage schwach
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten