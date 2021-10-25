Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vossloh Gets Framework Contract for Concrete Sleepers in Australia (PLX AI) – Vossloh signs major framework contract for the supply of concrete sleepers in Australia.Over the next three years, Vossloh will be supplying concrete sleepers from its plant in Rockhampton (Queensland) to Queensland Rail (QR), the …



