Vossloh Gets Framework Contract for Concrete Sleepers in Australia
- (PLX AI) – Vossloh signs major framework contract for the supply of concrete sleepers in Australia.
- Over the next three years, Vossloh will be supplying concrete sleepers from its plant in Rockhampton (Queensland) to Queensland Rail (QR), the state-owned railway company that operates the 6,600 km rail network in the Australian state of Queensland
