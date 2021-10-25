TGS Likely to Cut Dividend to Protect Cash, Danske Says in Downgrade; Shares Down 5.7%
- (PLX AI) – TGS is highly likely to have to cut its dividend to protect its cash position, Danske Bank analysts said, downgrading their recommendation on the stock to sell from hold.
- Shares fell 5.7%
- TGS is facing an unprecedented drop in late sales, Danske said
- The company is probably looking at lower demand for new surveys and seismic data: Danske
- Price target slashed to NOK 60 from NOK 105
