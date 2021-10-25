checkAd

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Receives CAD$ 4,364,315 Non-Dilutive Funding from the Sale of its World Copper Ltd. Securities

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC, OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of CAD$ 4,364,315 for the sale of World Copper Ltd. securities (please refer to the detailed …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC, OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of CAD$ 4,364,315 for the sale of World Copper Ltd. securities (please refer to the detailed information in the early warning report section in page 2).

Antonio Canton, President and CEO, stated: "We are very pleased for all our shareholders to have received this non-dilutive funding of CAD$ 4.36 million which will be allocated for the rapid development of our large Gold Springs project.

After the promising results in North Jumbo and Charlie Ross in our last news releases, all our team is now looking forward to the coming assays of White Point, but also especially of the follow-up holes in North Jumbo where we had exciting results with 6.87 g/t gold equivalent over 24.4 meters, which included 30.9 g/t gold equivalent over 4.6 meters, and 0.59 g/t gold equivalent over 82.3 meters (Hole J-21-006 North Jumbo)".

(Please refer to the Company's news release of September 7, 2021 for additional information about the North Jumbo results).

Qualified Person

Randall Moore, Executive Vice-President Exploration, Gold Springs Resource Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC and OTCQB: GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:
Antonio Canton, President and CEO
acanton@goldspringsresource.com

Early warning report

The Company and Escalones Resource Corp. ("ERC") will file an early warning report under the World Copper's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com with all the detailed information on the receipt of CAD$ 4,364,315 for the sale by its wholly-owned subsidiary, ERC, to Wealth Minerals Ltd. on October 22, 2021 of all of its securities of World Copper Ltd., consisting of (a) 13,225,197 common shares (post 3-1 consolidation) of World Copper (representing a sale of price of CAD$ 0.33 per share) and (b) a special warrant of World Copper that may be deemed exercised for no additional consideration into up to an additional 8,148,900 common shares (post 3-1 consolidation) of World Copper upon the exercise of 19,014,101 share purchase warrants (post 3-1 consolidation) of World Copper Ltd.

Seite 1 von 2
Gold Springs Resource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Receives CAD$ 4,364,315 Non-Dilutive Funding from the Sale of its World Copper Ltd. Securities VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC, OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of CAD$ 4,364,315 for the sale of World Copper Ltd. securities (please refer to the detailed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Condor Files PEA Technical Report on SEDAR
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q3 2021 Trading Update
Pampa Metals Hires Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations Services
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Promore Pharma Announces that Scientific Article has Been Published on Clinical Study Results with ...
Roscan Gold Announces Positive Metallurgical Testing Results From the Kandiole Gold Project ...
Gold Springs Resource Corp. Receives CAD$ 4,364,315 Non-Dilutive Funding from the Sale of its World ...
Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Robust Projected ...
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
RedHill Biopharma Announces Insider Buying
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21Gold Springs Resource Corp. New Gold Discovery at Charlie Ross
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at White Point
Accesswire | Analysen