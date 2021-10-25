Gold Springs Resource Corp. Receives CAD$ 4,364,315 Non-Dilutive Funding from the Sale of its World Copper Ltd. Securities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC, OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of CAD$ 4,364,315 for the sale of World Copper Ltd. securities (please refer to the detailed …

Antonio Canton, President and CEO , stated: "We are very pleased for all our shareholders to have received this non-dilutive funding of CAD$ 4.36 million which will be allocated for the rapid development of our large Gold Springs project.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC, OTCQB: GRCAF) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce the receipt of CAD$ 4,364,315 for the sale of World Copper Ltd. securities (please refer to the detailed information in the early warning report section in page 2).

After the promising results in North Jumbo and Charlie Ross in our last news releases, all our team is now looking forward to the coming assays of White Point, but also especially of the follow-up holes in North Jumbo where we had exciting results with 6.87 g/t gold equivalent over 24.4 meters, which included 30.9 g/t gold equivalent over 4.6 meters, and 0.59 g/t gold equivalent over 82.3 meters (Hole J-21-006 North Jumbo)".

(Please refer to the Company's news release of September 7, 2021 for additional information about the North Jumbo results).

Qualified Person

Randall Moore, Executive Vice-President Exploration, Gold Springs Resource Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC and OTCQB: GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Early warning report

The Company and Escalones Resource Corp. ("ERC") will file an early warning report under the World Copper's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com with all the detailed information on the receipt of CAD$ 4,364,315 for the sale by its wholly-owned subsidiary, ERC, to Wealth Minerals Ltd. on October 22, 2021 of all of its securities of World Copper Ltd., consisting of (a) 13,225,197 common shares (post 3-1 consolidation) of World Copper (representing a sale of price of CAD$ 0.33 per share) and (b) a special warrant of World Copper that may be deemed exercised for no additional consideration into up to an additional 8,148,900 common shares (post 3-1 consolidation) of World Copper upon the exercise of 19,014,101 share purchase warrants (post 3-1 consolidation) of World Copper Ltd.