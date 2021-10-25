checkAd

Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Robust Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021, 12:45  |  25   |   |   

Evaluates a Proposed Project and three potential Expansion Scenarios for the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum-silver-rhenium project

Evaluates a Proposed Project and three potential Expansion Scenarios for the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum-silver-rhenium project

Project is expected to add substantially to the Alaskan economy and provide the U.S. with an important supply of copper and other metals to help meet its low-carbon economy goals.

Pebble Performance Dividend and Right of Way payments offer additional benefits to local residents and create economic diversification in the region

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM; NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces, further to the Company's September 9, 2021 news release, that it has filed the "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pebble Project, Alaska, USA" ("2021 PEA") at www.sedar.com. The technical report and an executive summary will also be posted on the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com. The PEA Technical Report will also be filed on EDGAR later this week. U.S. dollars and U.S. standard units are used unless otherwise indicated. All results are post-tax. Unless otherwise noted, all figures are based on forecast long-term metal prices.

The 2021 PEA provides production, financial and cost estimates for its proposed Pebble Project (the "Proposed Project") in Southwest Alaska as described in the Pebble Project permit application and its amendments.

Key Projected Results for Proposed Project[1]

  • 20 years of open pit mining with a processing rate of 180,000 tons per day ("Tpd")
  • At forecast long-term[2] metal prices, Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 15.7% and Net Present Value at 7% discount rate ("NPV7")[3] of $2.3 billion
  • At prevailing[4] metal prices, IRR of 23.7% and NPV7 of $4.7 billion
  • Life-of-mine ("LOM") metal production for this scenario: 6.4 billion lb copper; 7.4 million oz gold; 300 million lb molybdenum; 37 million oz silver; and 230,000 kg rhenium
  • Average annual metal production: 320 million lb copper; 368,000 oz gold; 15 million lb molybdenum; 1.8 million oz silver and 12,000 kg rhenium
  • Average co-product C1 Copper Cost of $1.65/lb CuEq and Gold Cash Cost of $753/oz AuEq; average by-product C1 Copper Cost of $0.69/lb and Gold Cash Cost of ($1,148)/oz
  • Average annual Net Smelter Return ("NSR") of $1.6 billion and LOM NSR of $32 billion

The 2021 PEA also examines three potential mine expansion scenarios, each with a mine life that could reach more than 100 years, and potential scenarios for gold recovery that could form the basis for future permit applications and review. The Project could potentially provide more than $8 billion to the Southwest Alaska region through the Pebble Performance Dividend and the Lake and Peninsula Borough severance tax over the life of the potential expansion scenarios. This is in addition to the benefits that could flow from the existing and possible future agreements with Alaska Native Village Corporations.

