OneSoft Solutions Inc. Announces Change of Market-Maker
EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX.V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.
ITG will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000. ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. OneSoft and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG. The term of the agreement is for a minimum of 3 months and may be terminated on 30 days' notice.
Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO of OneSoft, commented: "OneSoft's mission is to increase productivity for our clients and value for our shareholders. Retention of ITG is part of our evolution to increase opportunity for our stakeholders, which include our Canadian shareholders and a growing number of U.S. shareholders who follow our company."
ITG will commence providing market making services on November 1, 2021.
About OneSoft Solutions Inc.
OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.
About Independent Trading Group
Independent Trading Group Inc. is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.
For more information, please contact:
Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO
dkushniruk@onesoft.ca
780-437-4950
Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
