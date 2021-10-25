OneSoft Solutions Inc. Announces Change of Market-Maker

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group …

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group …

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX.V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. ITG will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000. ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. OneSoft and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG. The term of the agreement is for a minimum of 3 months and may be terminated on 30 days' notice.