checkAd

OneSoft Solutions Inc. Announces Change of Market-Maker

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group …

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSX.V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

ITG will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000. ITG and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. OneSoft and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and alternative trading systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by ITG as principal will be provided by ITG. The term of the agreement is for a minimum of 3 months and may be terminated on 30 days' notice.

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO of OneSoft, commented: "OneSoft's mission is to increase productivity for our clients and value for our shareholders. Retention of ITG is part of our evolution to increase opportunity for our stakeholders, which include our Canadian shareholders and a growing number of U.S. shareholders who follow our company."

ITG will commence providing market making services on November 1, 2021.

About OneSoft Solutions Inc.

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group Inc. is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated specifically to professional trading. As Canada's foremost Market Making Firm, ITG provides Market Making and Liquidity Provider services that are objective and focused. ITG employs real traders and provides real liquidity, with an underlying emphasis on integrity and success.

For more information, please contact:

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO
dkushniruk@onesoft.ca
780-437-4950

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Seite 1 von 3
OneSoft Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneSoft Solutions Inc. Announces Change of Market-Maker EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has retained Independent Trading Group …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Condor Files PEA Technical Report on SEDAR
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q3 2021 Trading Update
Pampa Metals Hires Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations Services
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Promore Pharma Announces that Scientific Article has Been Published on Clinical Study Results with ...
Roscan Gold Announces Positive Metallurgical Testing Results From the Kandiole Gold Project ...
Gold Springs Resource Corp. Receives CAD$ 4,364,315 Non-Dilutive Funding from the Sale of its World ...
Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Robust Projected ...
OneSoft Solutions Inc. Announces Change of Market-Maker
CIBT Provides Business Updates on its Education Segment
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21OneSoft Solutions to Present at the Fall Harvest Best Ideas Investor Conference on October 5, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen