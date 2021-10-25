checkAd

CIBT Provides Business Updates on its Education Segment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. ("CIBT" or the "Company") (TSX:MBA, OTCQX:MBAIF) is pleased to provide the following updates on the Company's education segment prepared by Victor Tesan, President of Sprott Shaw College and Chief Operating Officer of CIBT's Education Services Division.

With the re-opening of the post-pandemic economy and most students having returned to class in September 2021, the Company's education services are expanding and growing in parallel with the Company's student housing division, Global Education City Holdings. Fiscal 2022, which began on September 1, 2021, is filled with new program offerings, expanded delivery formats and strong student registrations for Sprott Shaw College ("Sprott Shaw College" or the "College").

The College continues to develop new programs to remain at the forefront of the education sector while delivering existing programs that meet the future needs of our province and communities. These initiatives have represented an essential part of the College's history since its inception in 1903. With the goal of creating two to three new programs per year, the College has launched multiple new program offerings, including Dental Assistant, Professional Counselling, and soon Cybersecurity, to name a few, while also expanding offerings in business and digital marketing. These new programs will complement the existing 130 programs in Nursing, Trades, Business, Administration, Healthcare and Human Services.

Sprott Shaw College now offers a combination of on-ground, blended and online program offerings. The multi-faceted delivery options allow the College to attract and educate students in all areas while ensuring students can access our platforms from the convenience of their homes without compromising the high-quality education in instructor-led environments. The College is working with other educational partners to add to its extensive list of pathway and program partners to further support life-long learning options for students wanting to advance their education.

In fiscal 2021, which ended on August 31, 2021, the domestic education division experienced substantial growth in leads year over year, increasing 12% and with a corresponding growth of registrations of 24.5%. This led to a 29.7% growth in student enrollment in fiscal 2021, with an equally strong 30% growth in tuition dollars received compared to the previous fiscal year. Sprott Shaw College ended fiscal 2021 with a domestic active student population 16.8% higher than the previous year and an overall student population comprising domestic and international students that was 5.2% higher than during the previous fiscal year. Moreover, this momentum has continued into Fiscal 2022, with the current active student population being 13.3% higher than the student population a year ago. The College has also experienced substantial growth in its Health Care offerings province-wide. The need and demand for Nursing and Health Care Assistants remain strong, with extensive support from both provincial and federal governments in the post-pandemic landscape.

