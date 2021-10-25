Idaho Champion Gold Completes 2021 Exploration Program at Champagne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO; OTCQB:GLDRF; FSE:1QB1) ("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2021 exploration program at its 100% controlled …

Focused on testing the large, induced polarization (IP) anomaly comprising the prospective St. Louis-Reliance Corridor with a series of drill "fences" (Figure 1) (See press release dated September 14, 2021).

Completed ten (10) diamond core holes totaling 3,432 metres - located along IP lines -3, -4 and -6.

Expanded IP coverage by an additional 7,800 line metres in two lines over the northern extent of the St. Louis- Reliance Corridor.

Jonathan Buick, Idaho Champion's CEO, commented, "The large scale of the IP anomaly discovered in 2020 warranted a rigorous drilling test, so we completed several drill fences across the shallower targets reported earlier this year. As we recently announced, the extent of alteration, sulfide mineralization, and veining is encouraging. We encountered disseminated and vein hosted sulfide minerals that indicate depth continuity to the mineral system. We are confident that the results from this drill program will improve our understanding of the zonation within this large geophysical anomaly and mineral system. The potential for both high-grade veins and porphyry style mineralization at Champagne is an excellent foundation for the continued growth of Idaho Champion."

Drilling Program

On July 7, 2021, Idaho Champion commenced a core drilling program designed to test the large IP anomaly identified during the 2020 exploration program northwest of the Mine Hill mineralization (See press release dated February 2, 2021). The program was recently completed, including 3,432 metres in ten (10) holes. Three reconnaissance drill holes are located in the newly defined Western Corridor and are positioned on IP Lines -1 and -2. Seven holes are located within the St. Louis-Reliance Corridor on IP lines -3, -4 and -6 (Figure 1). Core processing (logging and sampling) is almost completed; the final hole, DDH-CC-21-10, is currently being logged and sampled. The Company expects to receive the first of the analytical results in the very near term.