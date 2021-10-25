PowerBand Announces Recurring Revenue Contracts for DrivrzLane

PowerBand Solutions' DRIVRZ™ products are gaining momentum, which is anticipated to continue into the official launch of DrivrzLane Q1 2022TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (FRA:1ZVA) …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (FRA:1ZVA) (" PowerBand ", " PBX " or the " Company "), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles is pleased to announce that the Company's DRIVRZ™ products are gaining adoption ahead of launching DrivrzLane in the first quarter of 2022.

The DRIVRZ™ Platform is demonstrating cross selling capabilities as the combination of DrivrzLane, and DrivrzFinancial provides a multi-step process to close more deals while retaining strong margins. DrivrzLane sales of its current product offering is building momentum, with signed agreements from 29 dealers, representing 105 rooftops. DrivrzLane provides PowerBand with a more stable revenue stream through a valuable SaaS solution that is anticipated to generate significant growth in 2022.

The team at DrivrzLane developed the first iPad selling platform, Intellacar, which revolutionized the in-dealership customer experience. The newest addition, IntellaCar Garage, bridges the online to in-store experience for consumers. The IntellaCar Garage allows a consumer to save and manage their selected vehicles, providing them with technology to find information about their selections including original brochures and virtual test drive videos, regardless of make or model year. The upcoming launch of a complete end-to-end eCommerce/Digital Retailing solution will complete the offering. This product will provide user friendly transparent payment options allowing consumers to shop and/or buy dealer vehicles with confidence from either home or in-store. The payment engine is a powerful tool that calculates accurate lease and loan payments using actual bank programs on every vehicle, both new and used, in real time. The combination of DrivrzLane, DrivrzXchange and DrivrzFinancial forms the DRIVRZ™ Platform, a multi-tiered, omnichannel solution connecting buyers and sellers in a vertically integrated, inclusive multichannel platform.