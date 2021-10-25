Dynam.AI Announces the Addition of Eric Brock to Board of Directors

Mr. Brock is the Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings Inc.SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Dynam.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) consulting and software development firm specializing in solving critical business problems with …

Mr. Brock's appointment to the Board follows Ondas' recent announcement of a strategic partnership between Dynam.AI and American Robotics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ondas and a provider of a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation. In connection with that strategic partnership, Ondas also made an equity investment in Dynam.AI.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Dynam.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) consulting and software development firm specializing in solving critical business problems with proprietary "more intelligent" machine learning methods, announced today that Eric Brock has joined the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Brock is the Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions to industrial and government markets ("Ondas").

Mr. Brock is an entrepreneur with extensive management and financial expertise. He joined Ondas in 2017 to develop and lead the company's growth and funding strategy, which included a public listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market in 2020 and the recent acquisition of American Robotics. Prior to Ondas, he spent twenty years in investing and banking roles as the Director of Research and portfolio manager at Clough Capital Partners, a Boston-based investment firm where he was a founding partner. Previously, Mr. Brock was an investment banker at Bear, Stearns & Co. He earned an accounting degree at Boston College and an MBA at the University of Chicago, and started his business career as an accountant at Ernst & Young, LLP.

"We're delighted to have Eric join our Board of Directors as we ready the early commercial launch of our next-generation AI developer platform", said Diana Shapiro, CEO of Dynam.AI. "Eric's entrepreneurship, combined with his deep knowledge of mission-critical data solutions and his capital markets experience, will bring significant breadth, expertise and experience to our board."

"I've been blown away by the team at Dynam.AI and inspired by their commitment to advancing AI and Machine Learning to help companies deliver predictive analytics to customers," said Mr. Brock. "I'm excited to join the board of this next-generation, demand driven company at the forefront of artificial intelligence research and development."

Dynam.AI is a consulting and development firm partnering with clients to identify critical business problems and build the right AI machine learning solutions to address them.

