BioInvent Appoints Immunotherapy Expert Alexander Eggermont to Scientific Advisory Board

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021   

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

  • Holds extensive expertise in surgical oncology, immunotherapy, and drug development
  • Will provide valuable input as BioInvent further expands clinical pipeline of cancer drugs

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces the appointment of the renowned immunotherapy expert Alexander Eggermont MD, PhD, as a member of its Scientific Advisory Board.

Prof. Eggermont is an internationally recognized expert in surgical oncology, immunotherapy, melanoma, sarcoma and cancer drug development. He currently holds roles as Chief Scientific Officer at the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology and Professor of Clinical & Translational Immunotherapy at the University Medical Center Utrecht, the Netherlands. In Germany he is Coordinator at the Comprehensive Cancer Center Program for Deutsche KrebsHilfe and Strategic Advisor at the German Cancer Research Institute (DKFZ), Heidelberg.﻿

"I am delighted to welcome Alexander Eggermont to BioInvent. His extensive experience in immunotherapy and cancer drug development will further strengthen our Scientific Advisory Board and will be invaluable as BioInvent further expands its clinical pipeline of first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, which currently includes three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

Prof. Eggermont was previously Director General of Gustave Roussy Comprehensive Cancer Center, Villejuif, France and Professor of Oncology (Classe Exceptionelle) at Paris-Saclay University, France. Professor of Surgical Oncology and Endowed Professor of International Networking in Cancer Research at Erasmus University MC, Rotterdam, the Netherlands. He holds a PhD in tumor immunology from Erasmus University and is a Fellow of the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute (NIH-NCI). He held international positions as President of the European Academy of Cancer Sciences; President of ECCO and President of EORTC.

