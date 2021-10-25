Star8 Corp. Announces Acquisition of Rari Nutrition, a Health and Wellness Ecommerce Company

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all of the membership interests in Rari Nutrition LLC, a health and wellness ecommerce company based in South Florida. …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all of the membership interests in Rari Nutrition LLC, a health and wellness ecommerce company based in South Florida. Rari Nutrition, LLC is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Star8 Corp. Rari Nutrition is a supplier of premium, 100% natural sports nutrition products and nutraceuticals. They provide the highest quality, all-natural products on the market today.

Since its launch seven years ago, Rari Nutrition has developed a successful ecommerce business, introducing multiple products to the online market through both Amazon and its website RariNutrition.com. As Star8 Corp. continues to expand as a company, it will leverage Rari Nutrition's extensive experience in the ecommerce space for itself and its subsidiary businesses.

"We'd like to extend a warm welcome to the team at Rari," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "Developing an ecommerce component to our company is important for the growth of Star8 Corp. as an organization. Rari Nutrition's experience in the online space will be invaluable as we expand and advance our business."

Star8 Corp.'s acquisition of Rari Nutrition was completed on October 15th, 2021. Terms of the deal have not disclosed.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK: STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

About Rari Nutrition

RARI Nutrition is a supplier of 100% natural sports nutrition products and nutraceuticals.

Founded in early 2015, RARI Nutrition's primary focus is on the science of sports nutrition. RARI Nutrition operates at the highest quality threshold in the sports nutrition industry by producing products that are clinically dosed, GMP quality, made in the USA, and third-party tested for purity. For more information, please visit RariNutrition.com.

