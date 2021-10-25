checkAd

Star8 Corp. Announces Acquisition of Rari Nutrition, a Health and Wellness Ecommerce Company

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all of the membership interests in Rari Nutrition LLC, a health and wellness ecommerce company based in South Florida. …

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all of the membership interests in Rari Nutrition LLC, a health and wellness ecommerce company based in South Florida. Rari Nutrition, LLC is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Star8 Corp. Rari Nutrition is a supplier of premium, 100% natural sports nutrition products and nutraceuticals. They provide the highest quality, all-natural products on the market today.

Foto: Accesswire

Since its launch seven years ago, Rari Nutrition has developed a successful ecommerce business, introducing multiple products to the online market through both Amazon and its website RariNutrition.com. As Star8 Corp. continues to expand as a company, it will leverage Rari Nutrition's extensive experience in the ecommerce space for itself and its subsidiary businesses.

"We'd like to extend a warm welcome to the team at Rari," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "Developing an ecommerce component to our company is important for the growth of Star8 Corp. as an organization. Rari Nutrition's experience in the online space will be invaluable as we expand and advance our business."

Star8 Corp.'s acquisition of Rari Nutrition was completed on October 15th, 2021. Terms of the deal have not disclosed.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK: STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

About Rari Nutrition

RARI Nutrition is a supplier of 100% natural sports nutrition products and nutraceuticals.
Founded in early 2015, RARI Nutrition's primary focus is on the science of sports nutrition. RARI Nutrition operates at the highest quality threshold in the sports nutrition industry by producing products that are clinically dosed, GMP quality, made in the USA, and third-party tested for purity. For more information, please visit RariNutrition.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@star8corp.com | 1-866-316-0808

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Star8 Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669125/Star8-Corp-Announces-Acquisition-of- ...

Star8 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Star8 Corp. Announces Acquisition of Rari Nutrition, a Health and Wellness Ecommerce Company MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of all of the membership interests in Rari Nutrition LLC, a health and wellness ecommerce company based in South Florida. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Condor Files PEA Technical Report on SEDAR
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Q3 2021 Trading Update
Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Robust Projected ...
Roscan Gold Announces Positive Metallurgical Testing Results From the Kandiole Gold Project ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Idaho Champion Gold Completes 2021 Exploration Program at Champagne Gold Project
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Talicia(R) and Movantik(R) Data Analyses at ACG 2021
OneSoft Solutions Inc. Announces Change of Market-Maker
Pampa Metals Hires Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations Services
CIBT Provides Business Updates on its Education Segment
Titel
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Netcoins.ca Looks Across Border as US Becomes World Leader in Bitcoin Mining, SEC Set to Allow ...
American Manganese Appoints Director
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.10.21Star8 Corp. Announces Digital Transformation: New Website Launches
Accesswire | Analysen
19.10.21Star8 Corp. Transformation on Digital Marketing
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21Star8 Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Shares
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21TempuCheck Continues Strategic Distribution Partnership with HiTouch Business Services
Accesswire | Analysen