Drilling Commences at the Slumber Gold Project, Humboldt County, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the 100% controlled Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located approximately 50 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Drilling at Slumber will encompass up to 1,500 m in 6-8 RC drill holes.

"Drilling commenced today at the Slumber Gold Project, targeting a potential shallow oxide gold system that was newly identified in our late-2020 program." commented John Watson, President and CEO of NV Gold. This marks the third phase of drilling at Slumber, with continuing progress on the property. The mineralization at Slumber is almost entirely obscured by gravel cover, making exploration challenging. This drilling marks the beginning of a multi-project drilling campaign, expected to continue through Q4 and perhaps into Q2-2022. For additional information on the Slumber program plans, please refer to the Company's press release dated 9-7-2021.

"NV Gold is entering a new stage of exploration where discoveries will be built on the foundation of a strong and aggressive Project Execution Pipeline. The new strategy of turning our focus away from the over-explored and drilled-tested mountain ranges and "trends" towards the pediment and obscured, undercover targets will pave the Company's pathway to discovery," commented Thomas Klein VP Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson
President & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:
Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669385/Drilling-Commences-at-the-Slumber-Go ...

