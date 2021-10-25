checkAd

Bold Ventures Uncovers New Shear Zone at Traxxin

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that its geological team has completed a prospecting, geological mapping, stripping and sampling program and have demobilized …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that its geological team has completed a prospecting, geological mapping, stripping and sampling program and have demobilized from the Traxxin Gold Project, east of Atikokan. Having inspected historical trenching on the claims at both the Main Zone and the Teardrop Zone, specific locations were cleaned and/or extended for mapping and sampling. Additionally, prospecting focussed on areas adjacent to and south of the Main Zone (see project details and maps). As a result, 5 new exposures have been cleaned, mapped and channel sampled for the first time.

Of particular note, is the presence of two new surface showings that exhibit prominent shearing and quartz flooding with associated sulphide mineralization varying from 1% to 10%. These showings have not been sampled in the past. A total of 103 samples have been taken from various locations within the claims and will be submitted for gold analysis to an accredited lab. A map showing the location of the new showings can be accessed here.

Historical geophysical surveys are being re-interpreted in order to improve the understanding of the relationship between the geophysical signature and the known gold mineralization. This will assist in determining the optimal survey system and coverage to identify and trace out possible gold-bearing horizons more clearly. Current geological interpretation indicates that multiple shear zones occur subparallel to the Main Zone. The character, orientation, continuity, and intensity of the shearing remains a focus of the exploration effort.

A study of polished thin section samples from historical drill core has been initiated. This is designed to improve the technical team's understanding of the mineralogical relationships with the gold mineralization encountered at the property. The work is being carried out under the supervision of Professor James Mungall, PhD, Carleton University, who is a member of Bold's Advisory Board.

Additional exploration work at the Traxxin property is being planned as the results from the current work are received and evaluated. For a view of the technical merits of the Traxxin Gold Project and our other properties please visit our website at www.boldventuresinc.com.

The technical and scientific disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

