Bold Ventures Uncovers New Shear Zone at Traxxin

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that its geological team has completed a prospecting, geological mapping, stripping and sampling program and have demobilized from the Traxxin Gold Project, east of Atikokan. Having inspected historical trenching on the claims at both the Main Zone and the Teardrop Zone, specific locations were cleaned and/or extended for mapping and sampling. Additionally, prospecting focussed on areas adjacent to and south of the Main Zone (see project details and maps). As a result, 5 new exposures have been cleaned, mapped and channel sampled for the first time. Of particular note, is the presence of two new surface showings that exhibit prominent shearing and quartz flooding with associated sulphide mineralization varying from 1% to 10%. These showings have not been sampled in the past. A total of 103 samples have been taken from various locations within the claims and will be submitted for gold analysis to an accredited lab. A map showing the location of the new showings can be accessed here.