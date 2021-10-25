Diamond Fields Announces Maiden Mineral Resource for Labola Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSX-V:DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for Moydow …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DFR ) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for Moydow Holdings Limited's ("Moydow") Labola Gold Project in Burkina Faso ("Labola" or the "Project"). As described in the press release of August 25, 2021 (the "Initial News Release"), DFR has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Moydow which has an option to own 100% of the Project (the "Transaction").

Indicated resource of 5.41 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.52 g/t Au for a total 264,000 ounces of gold; and

Inferred resource of 6.93 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.67 g/t Au for a total of 371,000 ounces of gold.

The Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) was estimated using ordinary kriging methodologies, standard estimation practices and constrained by an open-pit evaluation based on a US$1,900 per ounce gold price and reported using a cut-off grade of 0.5 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au").

The MRE is based upon a total of 69,787 metres ("m") of drilling from 566 drill holes which includes the recent Moydow, confirmatory, twin and infill drilling of 4739m for 31 holes (23 twin holes).

Three mineralized zones have been outlined from the various drilling programs and each zone is open in all directions. Extensive target generative work demonstrates many opportunities for resource expansion which include extensions to the current pit constrained resources; zones with only widely spaced drilling; extensions of known mineralized zones with no drilling; untested artisanal sites and potentially new mineralized zones indicated by geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

The Company's future exploration and development programs, following completion of the Transaction as defined in the DFR press release of August 25, 2021, will focus on resource expansion opportunities with a view to producing an updated MRE and completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

"The completion of the maiden Mineral Resource is a major milestone in the progression of the Labola Project and is a testament to the work completed by the Moydow technical team over the last year. The positive results contained in the Mineral Resource Estimate confirm our belief that Labola is a highly prospective project and an exceptional opportunity for future development. Labola is a project with shallow, open pit resources of which 41% of those currently delineated are in the Indicated category. The Project has over 30 km of potential strike length along three mineralized zones and many walk-up drill targets which will enable rapid resource expansion. DFR would acquire, in addition to the maiden Mineral Resource, an extensive database of historical information which will allow the Company to add value directly through the drill bit and supporting technical studies as we progress along the pathway to further development of the project" commented Al Gourley, Chairman of DFR.