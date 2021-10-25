checkAd

Home Bistro Appoints New CFO and CMO to its Executive Management Team

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online meal delivery platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals, announced today that it has appointed Camille May as Chief Financial Officer and Danika Brysha as Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. May and Ms. Brysha are the co-founders of Model Meals, a Whole30 and Paleo approved prepared-meal service, which was recently acquired by Home Bistro.

Home Bistro CEO Zalmi Duchman stated, "We are excited to add Camille and Danika to our executive management team. When we completed the Model Meals acquisition, we knew their talent and skill sets were a perfect match for us and as Home Bistro continues on its growth trajectory, these are two critical positions that needed to be filled. With Camille having previously served as Model Meals' CFO and Danika as its CEO/CMO, we are fortunate to have two incredibly qualified individuals who can execute their respective roles and with the significant industry knowledge they both possess."

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations created by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora, "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk and soon to launch meals from celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry, Roblé Ali, Claudia Sandoval and Richard Blais.

Home Bistro's Model Meals lifestyle pre-pared meal brand www.modelmeals.com which is a Whole30 and Paleo approved, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company's future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company's expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity's access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

