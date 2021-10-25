checkAd

Halberd Files Provisional Patent on Breakthrough Obesity Treatment

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces the filing of a provisional patent application with the US Patent and Trademark Office covering their extracorporeal removal from the blood of patients of the various proteins, cytokines and antigens associated with obesity. Removal of these obesity-related target elements would reduce or eliminate the negative health issues associated with obesity.

Halberd's researchers have discovered certain inflammatory cytokines associated with PTSD and Alzheimer's Disease are also linked to the propensity for obesity when present in the blood. Halberd's work in eliminating antigens, inflammatory cytokines and excitatory neurotransmitters from Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) for the treatment of PTSD, and from CSF and blood for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease, provided the foundational work for this additional benefit relative to the treatment of obesity. It is believed that reduction of these elements could finally unlock the secret of why some people can eat anything and never seem to gain weight, while others struggle to maintain or lose weight with fad diets, pills and huge costs.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated "It is envisioned that the treatment process would be as simple and as easy as donating blood, and should be just as safe. In a clinical setting, the patient would have a needle inserted into a vein in their arm through which the blood would flow through the extracorporeal treatment device where the targeted elements would be cleansed from the blood before being returned to the patient's arm. The process is expected to take 30-60 minutes per treatment and, several treatments may be required to achieve the desired result. Research on this project is expected to begin immediately in parallel with Halberd's current on-going work on PTSD and Alzheimer's disease with Halberd's university partners. Far from diverting attention from our PTSD and Alzheimer's initiatives, this is merely another adaptation of our patented extracorporeal technology and its multiplicity of applications. An update on our progress will be issued as we achieve program milestones."

