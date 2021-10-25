Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Admitted as International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Member Files for LEO Satellite Launch

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubated company, Angkasa-X has successfully admitted as an ITU-R member, is filing for application to launch its Low Earth Orbit …

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubated company, Angkasa-X has successfully admitted as an ITU-R member, is filing for application to launch its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. ITU is a specialised agency of the United Nations which manages space telecommunications.

By initiating the process to obtain low earth orbits to launch its LEO satellites in the coming months, Angkasa-X has executed a Financial Advisory Agreement with BOA Investment Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Asia ("BOA"), to appoint BOA as the long term financial partner to raise fund for Angkasa-X to set up ASEANLINK LEO Satellite Constellations.

Greenpro owns 28 million shares in Angkasa-X and is planning to list the company via an IPO on a U.S. exchange in the coming months.

Greenpro CEO, Dr. Lee said, "We are proud that Angkasa-X is set to become a SpaceTech Unicorn with its vision aligned with the United Nations SDGs, to provide satellite connectivity services to serve the 670 million Southeast Asia mass populations."

About ANGKASA-X

ANGKASA-X is a Technological-social Inclusion Company that strives to provide Internet Connectivity as a Necessity for the betterment of mankind. It consists of a group of companies investing in research & development, IP creation, technology & components sourcing, assembly-integration-testing, launching and maintaining state-of-the-art Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellites. By offering an innovative Satellite-as-a-Service (SaaS) to countries in ASEAN. Angkasa-X's mission is to provide satellite internet-connectivity and other services to remote rural areas in the countries in ASEAN and neighbouring countries to establish ASEAN Space Economy via the formation of ASEANLINK LEO Satellites Constellation. Angkasa-X plans to raise funds from the global capital market to invest and operate ASEANLINK LEO Satellite Constellation. It aspires to be a Unicorn and the number one unique company for LEO satellite-based Internet services in ASEAN region. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.angkasax-innovation.com