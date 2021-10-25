M2Bio Building A World Class Supply Chain Solution - Dr. Southey and Dr. Zarrebini Update on M2Bio Blockchain and Technology Group

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the …

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

The M2Bio Blockchain Research & Technology Group is delighted to have completed Phase I development of the Company's Blockchain Supply Chain solution, with Phase II already underway. Using cutting-edge technology in highly innovative ways, the M2Bio supply chain platform aims to disrupt the currently available alternatives.

"Our in-depth research has exposed multiple vulnerabilities and inefficiencies in present centralized supply chain offerings, and we are confident that the model we have designed will be a significant competitor to the likes of Oracle, SAP, and Amazon," say Dr. Southey and Dr. Zarrebini, Directors of the M2Bio Blockchain Research and Technology Group.

At the basic level, the solution enables seamless onboarding to a private blockchain environment which supports trust in manufacturing and product provenance for all stakeholders and end-consumers in the supply chain. Advanced security, granular permission systems, and the use of smart contracts will enable privacy-preserving business processes to continue whilst maintaining real-time visibility to privileged partners.

Dr. Southey explains that "We are at a point in the evolution of this technology where, having watched others develop solutions, we are able to pick the best from private and public chains and create a truly unique model that not only trumps the centralized incumbents but also outperforms other blockchain alternatives."

The Group plans to incorporate micropayments, tokenization, and other advanced technologies including IoT and Artificial Intelligence into the technology. "We are also excited to be building a solution that supports ESG principles by design. Sustainability and recycling visibility in the ‘Consumption Chain' are incredibly important components of good governance, and we believe these to be a core requirement in modern supply chain management solutions", said Dr. Zarrebini.

Although initially being designed for M2Bio, the solution will be easily integrated into all legacy systems across multiple sectors and aims to provide a true leap in value for supply chain users in any industry.