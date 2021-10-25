checkAd

Gladstone Capital Provides Debt & Equity in Management Buyout of EMT Metals

Autor: Accesswire
25.10.2021   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) ("Gladstone Capital") announced that it has completed a senior debt and minority equity investment in support of the management buyout of Engineering …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) ("Gladstone Capital") announced that it has completed a senior debt and minority equity investment in support of the management buyout of Engineering Manufacturing Technologies, LLC ("EMT Metals").

Headquartered in Endicott, NY, EMT Metals is a precision manufacturer of close tolerance metal components used in a variety of end markets and applications. Since acquiring the business as part of a shareholder group in 2013, President & CEO Jim Kirkwood has been successful in growing revenues nearly six-fold over the past eight years by focusing on providing an unmatched standard of quality and overall excellence in customer service.

"Our entire organization is extremely excited to have aligned with Gladstone Capital to support our company's on-going growth and continued success," stated Jim Kirkwood, President & CEO of EMT Metals. "What impressed me most about Gladstone Capital is their proven track record in enabling and supporting companies like ours to achieve aggressive growth initiatives and improve profitability both organically and through targeted strategic acquisitions. Having Gladstone Capital participating not only as a debt provider, but also as an equity partner, proves their commitment and vision of the significant upside potential EMT Metals can achieve as we embark on our new venture."

"Under Jim's leadership, EMT Metals has made significant investments in the equipment and management team which has enriched the Company's track record of successful design and manufacturing of highly customized, critical metal components for a number of large, blue chip customers across a variety of new industry sectors," said Paul Cobuzzi, Director of Gladstone Capital Corporation. "We are excited to support Jim and the rest of the team as they continue to grow the business through a combination of expanding their internal production capabilities or potential acquisitions of similar precision manufacturers."

About Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of Gladstone Capital and the other publicly-traded Gladstone funds can be found at www.GladstoneCapital.com or www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

About Engineering Manufacturing Technologies, LLC: Originally founded in 1946, Engineering Manufacturing Technologies, LLC is a premier manufacturer of metal components for diversified end markets. Leveraging a 130,000 square foot manufacturing facility and comprehensive spectrum of high-tech manufacturing capabilities, EMT Metals has a long history and outstanding reputation of delivering an all-encompassing product offering to its customers.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or +1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669371/Gladstone-Capital-Provides-Debt-Equi ...

