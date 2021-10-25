checkAd

Gemina Labs Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced CAD$2,000,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Placement").

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced CAD$2,000,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Placement").

The Placement was oversubscribed, raising gross proceeds of $2,217,435 through the issuance of 4,031,700 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.55 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") of Gemina and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), totaling 2,015,850 Warrants. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.80 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration in the event that the trading price of the Common Shares equals or exceeds $2.00 for a period of 10 consecutive days (the "Acceleration Right").

In connection with the Placement, the Company issued 291,136 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") and paid commissions of $160,124.80. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise thereof, to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.55 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to the Acceleration Right.

The net proceeds of the Placement will be deployed towards the ongoing development, manufacturing and final regulatory review of the Company's initial rapid diagnostic test using our breakthrough proprietary chemistry. Additionally, it will be applied to ongoing research and development work related to new diagnostics tests already in process, as well as general working capital. The securities issued in this Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

