Italian Government Clears Merger Plan of Dragon SPAC S.p.A. and Jaguar Health's Italian Subsidiary Napo EU S.p.A. for Closing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the legally required "Golden Powers" process, enacted by the Italian government in response to the pandemic for pharmaceutical transactions with foreign participation, was successfully completed and that the merger of Jaguar's Italian subsidiary Napo EU S.p.A. and Dragon SPAC S.p.A. is expected to be effective within a week.

Merger expected to be effective within a week The combined entity will be named Napo EU S.p.A. Merger effects the exclusive license agreement between Jaguar and Napo EU S.p.A. including up-front license fee due to Jaguar Napo EU S.p.A.'s initial focus is on the conditional marketing authorization pathway for orphan disease: short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure

"We are thrilled that the Italian government has granted Napo EU and Dragon SPAC clearance to proceed with the merger. As previously announced, the combined entity will have the exclusive license agreement with Jaguar to the crofelemer pipeline in Europe, which includes requirements for typical up-front license fees, milestone payments, royalties, and a drug supply agreement. Jaguar also maintains a meaningful majority equity interest in the combined entity, which will retain the name Napo EU S.p.A.," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO and Napo EU board member. "Looking further ahead, we would expect to seek a public listing for Napo EU on a European exchange."

As announced September 15, 2021, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed receipt of the Orphan Drug Designation application for crofelemer for short bowel syndrome (SBS) submitted by Napo EU. Crofelemer has received orphan‑drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for SBS. Napo EU's initial pursuit is the conditional marketing authorization pathway from the EMA for crofelemer in SBS with intestinal failure.

"With key management for Napo EU already identified, we look forward to collaborating with and growing the Napo EU team in Italy in support of Napo EU's very important mission to expand access to crofelemer in Europe (excluding Russia) for multiple unmet gastrointestinal medical needs in the region," added Conte.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Crofelemer is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Napo EU S.p.A., the wholly owned Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A., which closed its financing in July 2021 for gross proceeds of approximately 8,830,000 euros from Jaguar.