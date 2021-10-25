checkAd

Empower Clinics Kai Medical Laboratory Approved to Administer Covid-19 Vaccines in the U.S.

Dallas Based Kai Medical Laboratory is Prepared to Meet Continued COVID-19 Vaccine Demand Through Drive Up programs, Booster clinics and School Vaccination programsVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) …

Dallas Based Kai Medical Laboratory is Prepared to Meet Continued COVID-19 Vaccine Demand Through Drive Up programs, Booster clinics and School Vaccination programs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (Frankfurt:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce that Kai Medical Laboratory ("Kai Lab") has received approval to be a COVID-19 Pandemic Provider able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S.

As of mid-October, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) have successfully received and approved Kai Lab's application. Kai Lab can immediately begin placing orders for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As part of the application process, Kai Lab required a deep cold freezer (-80 Celcius) purchase and data history of DSHS compliant vaccine temperature data loggers, and proof of trained and certified staff members able to catalogue and administer vaccinations. Through government COVID-19 vaccination portals, businesses, schools, and other groups can directly connect with Kai Labs to coordinate vaccination clinics.

"I'm immensely proud of the Kai team for successfully completing this complex approval process" said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "Kai Lab is a state-of-the-art facility, and with the help of its recent expansion, its facilities and personnel were able to qualify to meet the continued demand for COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. has made history with the speed of its vaccination program, and the Empower team is eager to offer additional access through convenient vaccination clinics starting with the Texas market."

Yoshi Tyler, Kai Medical Laboratory President, added, "I am thrilled to announce that Kai Medical Laboratory will now be a vaccine provider for Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen. Adding vaccines to our current line of services will provide our customers with a larger more comprehensive suite of services. Aided by our recent expansion, we are executing our goals to provide innovative testing and healthcare solutions to millions."

